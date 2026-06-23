MLV Champions Dallas Pulse Add Championship Experience with Signings of Kaz Brown and Hannah Pukis to 2027 Roster

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas PULSE, reigning Major League Volleyball (MLV) Champions, have signed middle blocker Kaz Brown and setter Hannah Pukis for the 2027 MLV season.

"Kaz and Hannah bring championship experience, composure, and a proven ability to elevate the players around them," said Shannon Winzer, head coach of the Dallas PULSE. "Kaz gives us an elite presence at the net, and Hannah brings the tempo, decision-making and leadership you want from a setter. Their competitive edge and experience will make our team better every day."

Brown, a 6-foot-4 middle blocker from Waterloo, Iowa, is one of the league's most decorated middle blockers and spent the past three seasons with the Orlando Valkyries. She is a two-time MLV All-Star, two-time MLV All League Second Team selection and was named the 2024 MLV Middle Blocker of the Year. Brown was also part of Orlando's 2025 championship win, where she recorded 10 blocks, 10 kills, three digs and an ace during her postseason run.

In addition to her Major League Volleyball experience, Brown has played professionally with AEK Athens in Greece, Beziers Volley in France, Khimik Yuzhny, also known as VC Khimik, in Ukraine, and USC Munster in Germany. She won the Ukrainian Cup in 2020. Brown has also competed in Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball where she tied the AU single-season record with 33 solo blocks in 2023.

Brown played collegiate volleyball for the University of Kentucky, and established herself as one of the most accomplished middle blockers in program history, finishing her career as the school record holder in total blocks, solo blocks and block assists. She also earned three AVCA All-Southeast Region accolades and three First-Team All-SEC honors.

Pukis, a 5-foot-11 setter from Tacoma, Washington, has played in the MLV for the past three seasons, spending the 2025 and 2026 seasons with the Orlando Valkyries after beginning her pro career with the Vegas Thrill in 2024. Pukis had a total of 468 assists, the second all-time career assists leader in franchise history. During the 2026 season, she totaled 377 assists, 135 digs and 17 kills across 26 matches. She was also part of Orlando's 2025 Orlando Valkyries' championship win, playing alongside her future Dallas teammate, Kaz Brown. Pukis played collegiately at Washington State University from 2018-21 before transferring to the University of Oregon for the 2022-23 seasons. At Washington State, she earned AVCA All- America Honorable Mention recognition twice. At Oregon, she helped the Ducks set a then- program record with a .293 team hitting percentage and finished with 2,505 assists across 61 matches. She earned AVCA All-American First Team in 2023 and AVCA All-American Second Team in 2022.

Additional player announcements will continue to be made throughout June as Dallas PULSE unveils its 2027 roster. Season ticket information and updates on the 2027 season are available at DallasPulseVB.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from June 23, 2026

MLV Champions Dallas Pulse Add Championship Experience with Signings of Kaz Brown and Hannah Pukis to 2027 Roster - Dallas Pulse

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