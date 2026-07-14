Texas Homecoming Meets International Firepower as Dallas Pulse Sign Brianna Kadiku and Iris Scholten

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The reigning Major League Volleyball champions are adding hometown talent and international firepower to their 2027 roster with the signing of Cedar Hill native Brianna Kadiku and Dutch standout Iris Scholten.

Kadiku, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, returns to her North Texas roots with nearly five years of international experience and a commanding presence at the net. Scholten, a 6-foot-3 opposite hitter from Nijmegen, Netherlands, brings proven offensive production and experience competing in the premier professional leagues across Europe and Asia.

Before competing in France, Kadiku played for FC Porto in Portugal during the 2024 season where she added the Iberian Women's Volleyball Cup Champion and Douro Festival Tournament Champion to her accolades, as well as the Portuguese Super Cup Silver Medalist. She also has experience playing professionally in both Greece and Germany.

A standout middle blocker during her collegiate career, Kadiku set records at both University of Memphis and University of Oklahoma. She graduated from Oklahoma in 2019 and ranked in the program's top 10 for the most rally-scoring single-block assists and blocks per set. She now returns home to North Texas, where she grew up in Cedar Hill.

Scholten, a 6-foot-3 opposite hitter from Nijmegen, Netherlands, brings extensive international experience competing in some of the top professional leagues across Europe and Asia. Most recently, she spent two seasons with KUROBE Aqua Fairies Toyama in Japan's S.V. League, where established herself as one of the club's primary offensive forces, totaling 467 attack points in the 2025-26 season.

Scholten has also played professionally in Italy, China, Germany, and has represented her home country playing for the Netherlands National Team including appearances in the FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League. In 2018, she played for Dutch club Coolen/Alterno, helping her team reach league finals and ultimately earning the Dutch league runner-up before launching her international professional career.

Season ticket information and updates on the 2027 season are available at DallasPulseVB.com.







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