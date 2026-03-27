Atlanta Vibe Falls 3-2 on Road at Dallas Pulse in Competitive Contest

Published on March 26, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe fell 3-2 at the Dallas Pulse Thursday in a close and competitive contest.

Atlanta took the early 1-0 lead in a back-and-forth battle, winning in extra points 28-26 behind Outside Hitter Pia Timmer's five kills.

Dallas evened the match to 1-1 with a 25-19 win in the second set.

The Pulse took the first lead of the match, 2-1, with another 25-19 victory in the third set.

Atlanta battled back in a thrilling fourth set to win in extra points, 27-25, behind five kills from Opposite Hitter Anna Dixon.

Dallas took the final set 15-8 for the 3-2 victory.

Timmer scored a season-high 16 kills to lead Atlanta, and added 11 digs and two aces off the bench.

Setter Averi Carlson returned home to Texas and led the Vibe in both assists (48) and digs (22) for her ninth match of the season with 40 or more assists.

Middle Blocker Phoebe Awoleye and Dixon hit for 10 kills each while Awoleye led the team in blocks with four.

Middle Blocker Maggie Mendelson, who signed with Atlanta last week, finished with four kills in her first Major League Volleyball match action.

Atlanta returns home for a pair of matches in downtown Atlanta at Georgia State Convocation Center on April 2 and 4.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 26, 2026

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