Columbus Fury Adds Pair to Roster

Published on March 26, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury have announced the signings of Brianna Ford, who most recently played for USC Münster in the German Bundesliga, and Ryan White, a University of Kansas graduate who will make her professional debut with the Fury.

A graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, Ford signed with the Fury following her first professional season for USC Münster in the German Bundesliga. Ford completed a decorated five-year career at UT Arlington in 2024, helping lead the Mavericks to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 22 years. The 2024 WAC Player of the Year was also named an AVCA Honorable Mention All-American, the first UTA player to receive the honor. In the 2024 season, Ford posted 501 kills (4.47 per set) with a .304 hitting percentage, 42 aces and 108 total blocks. The Amarillo, Texas product was named to the AVCA All-Southwest Region teams in 2023 and 2024 and was selected First Team All-WAC three consecutive seasons. Ford completed her collegiate career with 1,786 kills, 125 aces, 1,232 digs and 392 total blocks.

White, who started her collegiate career at Oregon State before playing her final season at Kansas in 2025, is set to make her professional debut. The Richland, Washington native, helped lead the Jayhawks to the program's fourth NCAA Sweet 16 last season. White led Kansas with 513 digs and 3.92 digs per set, while also recording 42 service aces and 152 assists. She was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team after finishing third in the league in total digs. While at Oregon State, White played in 86 matches for the Beavers and recorded 921 career digs. During the 2023 season she played in all 30 matches and led the team with 448 digs. Also an outstanding student, White twice picked up Academic All-District honors in her career.

Following the MLV All-Star Break, the Fury are back home next week for matches against the San Diego Mojo on Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m. and the Grand Rapids Rise on Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).







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