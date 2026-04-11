Rise Set Franchise Mark with 104 Digs, Claims First Win over Supernovas in Omaha

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - Before Friday night, the Grand Rapids Rise had only defeated the Atlanta Vibe in Omaha, Nebraska, during the semifinals of the 2024 playoffs. The Rise defense dug in to record a franchise-record 104 digs - the most in MLV history for a four-set match - to upset the Omaha Supernovas at the CHI Health Center Omaha and keep Grand Rapid's 2026 playoff hopes from slipping further away.

Grand Rapids snapped a 0-5 skid against Omaha on its home court while also ending a recent two-match losing streak to improve to 8-14 on the season and dropping the Supernovas back below the .500 mark at 11-12 overall. The Rise won by set scores of 25-17, 25-27, 25-20, 25-22.

Rise setter Camryn Turner led Grand Rapids with a career-high 28 digs - the most by a Rise setter in franchise history and just two shy of the team record of 30, set by now-Omaha libero Elena Oglivie. Oglivie also owns the MLV four-set match record with 32 digs and finished Friday with a team-high 20 digs against her former team.

Rise libero Morgan Hentz, who was traded on Feb. 13 to Grand Rapids for Oglivie and the Rise's 2026 first round draft pick, provided 19 digs and five out-of-system assists.

Team captain Carli Snyder (14 kills, 22 digs), back in the starting lineup after missing two matches, along with Elizabet Inneh (11 kills, 15 digs) and Paige Briggs-Romine (10 kills, 11 digs), each recorded double-doubles alongside Turner. Snyder also finished with three blocks. Turner nearly recorded a first-set double-double with 11 assists and nine digs.

Grand Rapids fell behind 11-5 in the opening set before answering with a 9-1 run to take a 14-12 lead. Back-to-back blocks pushed the Rise advantage to 19-14, and the margin grew to eight by the end of the set, 25-17.

The Rise defense set the tone early, finishing the set with 28 digs and four blocks while holding the Omaha Supernovas to a .043 hitting percentage. The third set followed a similar script, with Grand Rapids posting 26 digs and five blocks while limiting Omaha to a .039 clip in a 25-20 set win.

The match could have been a sweep had Omaha not battled back to take the second set in extra points, 27-25. The tightly contested frame was tied 20 times and featured eight lead changes.

Grand Rapids reached set point at 24-23 and brought in newcomer opposite hitter Danielle Harbin to serve in her first appearance with the team. On the point that followed, the Rise had a chance to close it out on a transition kill, but the ball deflected off the block and clipped the sideline to keep the frame alive. The Supernovas capitalized, scoring the final two points on a Grand Rapids attack error and a set-ending block by Leyla Blackwell.

Rise rookie middle blocker Hattie Bray, making her first professional start, opened the fourth set with a solo block and a rare back-row kill that caught the Supernovas off guard. Bray finished with a career-high six blocks and, for a second straight match, matched her season high with seven kills on a .333 hitting percentage. She also added eight digs to complete her outing.

A solo block by Bray on a setter dump attempt pushed the Rise ahead by two, 21-19, late in the fourth set. Briggs-Romine and Berkeley Oblad each recorded their 10th kills of the match to help the Rise reach match point, where an Omaha attack error into the net sealed the victory.

The Supernovas finished with 13 attack errors and 14 service errors, while Grand Rapids committed 18 attack errors and seven service errors. Omaha finished with a .119 hitting percentage, while the Rise hit .153 with 24 more digs (104-80) and three more blocks (13-10).

Notes

*Grand Rapids and Omaha Supernovas split their four-match season series, 2-2, with both teams earning wins at home and on the road. Three matches went four sets, while Omaha recorded the lone sweep on March 20. *The Supernovas were paced by Sarah Parsons with 15 points, finishing with 13 kills (.148), one block, and the lone ace of the match for either side. Blackwell finished with 10 kills (.444) and two blocks, while Merritt Beason was the only other player to reach double-digit kills with 10 on 28 swings (.214). *Omaha outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller was held to seven kills on a .000 hitting percentage. She also had 12 digs. *Oblad hit a match-high .500 with 10 kills on 16 swings and added two blocks. *Grand Rapids made only one substitution for the duration of the match, bringing in Harbin to serve on set point in the second set. *Rise head coach Cathy George coached her 1,200th match of her 38-year coaching career. She is now one win shy of 700 career victories (699-501, .583).

Photo Gallery

Highlights

Postmatch Interviews

GR 25 25 25 25 - 3

OMA 17 27 20 22 - 1

Team Leaders

GR: Kills - Carli Snyder 14, Elizabet Inneh 11, Berkeley Oblad 10, Paige Briggs-Romine 10; Assists - Camryn Turner 47, Morgan Hentz 5; Aces - none; Blocks - Hattie Bray 6, Snyder 3, Oblad 2, Turner 2; Digs - Turner 28, Snyder 22, Hentz 19, Inneh 15, Briggs-Romine 11.

OMA: Kills - Sarah Parsons 13, Merritt Beason 10, Leyla Blackwell 10; Assists - Sydney Hilley 27, Brooke Mosher 16; Aces - Parsons 1; Blocks - Janice Leao 3, Blackwell 2, Emily Londot 2; Digs - Elena Oglivie 20, Hilley 15, Brooke Nuneviller 12, Parsons 12.

A - 7,701







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 10, 2026

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