Omaha Supernovas to Host Fan Meet-And-Greet at La Vista City Centre

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







LA VISTA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will host a special fan meet-and-greet and autograph signing on Sunday, April 26, at The Heights Draft Room, located within La Vista City Centre.

This all-ages event invites fans to connect with players through autographs, photos, and an up-close experience with Omaha's hometown professional volleyball team. As the official home of the Supernovas' corporate office, La Vista City Centre is proud to serve as a hub for the team off the court, making this event a natural extension of the partnership.

Guests are encouraged to come early, explore the vibrant mix of dining, entertainment, and community spaces throughout City Centre, and enjoy an afternoon commiserating with the Supernovas.

Whether you're a long-time supporter or new to the Supernovas community, this event offers a unique opportunity to engage with the team in a personal, welcoming setting.

Event Details:

What: Supernovas Fan Meet-and-Greet & Autograph Signing

When: Sunday, April 26 at 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Where: The Heights Draft Room at La Vista City Centre; 7861 Main Street, Suite H, La Vista, NE 68128

Who: Open to all ages

Don't miss your chance to celebrate the Supernovas and experience everything La Vista City Centre has to offer. Stay updated on all upcoming La Vista City Centre events by visiting the website at

www.lavistacitycentre.com/community-events/.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 8, 2026

Omaha Supernovas to Host Fan Meet-And-Greet at La Vista City Centre - Omaha Supernovas

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