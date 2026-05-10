Dallas Pulse Take Home MLV Match for a Million Title

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV) News Release







FRISCO, Texas - For the first time in Major League Volleyball history, five sets were needed to decide the league championship as the Dallas Pulse defeated the Omaha Supernovas in a thrilling 3-2 come-from-behind win in the Match For A Million on Saturday.

The championship is the first for Pulse as they became the first MLV expansion team to take home the league title in their debut campaign. The match was played before a sellout crowd of 4,598 fans at Comerica Center.

"The energy in the Comerica Center was unreal all week long, the fans brought a level of passion that elevated every moment", shared MLV Commissioner Jaime Weston. "This is the major leagues; this is what the highest level of professional volleyball looks like. Seeing a team rise and win in front of its hometown crowd makes it even more special. It's a defining moment not just for these athletes, but for the continued growth of our league."

Dallas outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz earned MVP honors with a scintillating 26-kill performance to lead the Pulse to victory. Five of her kills came in the deciding fifth set. Natalia Valentin-Anderson handed out 43 assists while Tristin Savage recorded seven blocks to tie the MLV postseason match record.

Omaha was paced by opposite Merritt Beason, who finished with team-high 20 points along with 14 kills and five blocks for the Supernovas. Outside hitter Sarah Parsons registered three aces while Brooke Nuneviller posted 15 kills.

"I think we were really intentional in who we brought to Dallas," Pulse head coach Shannon Winzer said following the match. "I think our resiliency has shown throughout the year. We've never stayed too long in the highs or too long in the lows. At the beginning of the year (I said) this club has no past, it only has beginnings, so we need to make our mark and today we very much made our mark. This is an incredible team. I'm very grateful for this year and this team."

The Supernovas won the opening set 25-20 before Dallas rebounded with a 25-23 win in set two. Omaha appeared to take control of the match with a 25-15 win in the third set as Beason and Nuneviller posted four kills each and Parson notched all three of her aces to set an MLV postseason set record. But the Pulse raced out to a 12-4 lead in the fourth set en route to a 25-13 win to knot the match at two. Maldonado again led the way with six kills in the frame.

Tied at 3-3 in the fifth set, Dallas scored seven of the next 10 points to jump out to a 10-6 lead and take control. Maldonado Diaz chalked up four of the points in that run. Omaha cut the score to 10-8 before the Pulse put the match away to claim the victory.

The win is the narrowest combined margin in Match For A Million history as the two teams were separated by only five points in the cumulative match point total (100-95).







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