Rochester Jr. Americans (NAHL) Granted Inactive Status for 2026-27

Published on June 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Rochester Jr. Americans News Release







The North American Hockey League (NAHL) announced today that the Rochester Jr. Americans have been granted inactive status by the NAHL Board of Governors for the 2026-27 season. As a result, the team will not participate in league competition during the upcoming season. Since establishing the Rochester Jr. Americans, the organization has been proud to build one of the NAHL's most successful and respected programs. During that time, the junior hockey landscape has undergone significant changes, many of which have been driven by evolving NCAA policies and developments across the broader player development pathway.

As the landscape continues to evolve, the Rochester Jr. Americans and the NAHL have mutually agreed that the 2026-27 season presents an appropriate opportunity for the organization to conduct a comprehensive review of its junior hockey operations and long-term strategy. No decisions have been made beyond the 2026-27 season, and the organization will provide additional updates upon completion of that review.

"This was not a decision made lightly," said the organization. "We are incredibly proud of what our players, coaches, staff, billet families, volunteers, and fans have helped us accomplish. Together, we built an organization that earned NAHL Organization of the Year honors, produced Coach/General Manager and Broadcaster of the Year award winners, qualified for the playoffs in every season, and captured an East Division championship. We are deeply grateful for the tremendous support we have received from the Rochester community. Most of all, we take pride in our players' development and their successful transition to college and other opportunities outside of junior hockey."

Inactive status indicates that the organization is pausing operations for one year but remains a member of the NAHL, with the opportunity to return when its inactive status concludes following the 2026-27 season.

Effective immediately, all veteran players previously rostered by the Rochester Jr. Americans are considered free agents and may be signed to a tender by another NAHL team. However, they are not eligible for selection in the 2026 NAHL Entry Draft. Similarly, all players tendered by the Rochester Jr. Americans for the 2026-27 season are now considered free agents and may either be signed to a tender by another NAHL team or selected in the 2026 Entry Draft.

While the organization reviews its junior hockey program, its commitment to the growth of amateur hockey remains unchanged. The organization continues to make significant investments across the sport, supporting players and programs from learn-to-skate initiatives through collegiate hockey, while contributing to numerous community and charitable organizations. Across boys' and girls' hockey, participation and enthusiasm for the game remain strong, and the organization looks forward to continuing its support of those efforts. "We'd like to thank the Jr. Americans fans, billet families, community partners, and supporters for their unwavering commitment to our program," said NAHL Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld. "We are hopeful that the Jr. Americans can return following their inactive status and continue building on the strong foundation they have established." The Rochester Jr. Americans thank everyone who has contributed to the organization's success and look forward to sharing additional information in the future.







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