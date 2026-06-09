Street Soccer USA Opens Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund Street Soccer Park at M.S. 137 in Queens

Published on June 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







OZONE PARK, NY - Street Soccer USA and the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund, in partnership with M.S.137, Gotham FC, UNIQLO and the New York City Department of Education, announced Tuesday the opening of the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund Street Soccer Park at M.S. 137 in Ozone Park, Queens.

The park opening will feature youth play, community programming, speeches, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating a collaborative investment in access, belonging, and youth development ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As part of Street Soccer USA's Where Goals Begin: 26 Street Soccer Parks for the 2026 World Cup initiative, the new park goes beyond the game itself, creating a space for community, connection, and play. Featuring modular field design, lighting and a refurbished shipping-container learning space, the park will support free play, mentorship, educational programming and year-round community engagement for students and families in South Queens.

M.S. 137 is one of the largest middle schools in Queens, serving nearly 2,000 students. The school community reflects the diversity of New York City, where soccer serves as a shared language connecting students across cultures, backgrounds, and experiences.

The Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund's Play to Thrive initiative builds on that spirit of connection through a $10 million, multi-year commitment to organizations using sports to support youth mental health, expand access for underserved communities, and promote equity across New York City and Northern New Jersey.

"For many of our students, soccer is far more than just a sport; it is a universal language and a powerful source of connection and belonging," said Pamela Trincado, Principal of M.S. 137. "This park creates opportunities for our students to feel seen, connected, and proud of who they are while strengthening the sense of community that makes M.S. 137 so special."

"Every young person deserves a safe, welcoming space to play," said Laurie Tisch, Founder and President of the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund. "Soccer brings people together across cultures, languages, and backgrounds, especially in a community as diverse as Ozone Park. This new Street Soccer Park will create a space for the connection, confidence, mentorship and community the sport offers. As New York prepares for the 2026 World Cup, investments like this can help ensure that the tournament leaves a meaningful legacy for young people across our city."

"At Gotham FC, we are dedicated to growing soccer and making it accessible to our youth," said Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, the governor of Gotham FC. "This park is more than a field -- it's a community hub that will bring people together, build confidence and open doors for the next generation. We're proud to support a space that reflects the energy, diversity and potential of Queens."

"At Street Soccer USA, we take a strengths-based approach to everything we do. We know that a passion for soccer is already one of this community's greatest strengths, and thanks to Play to Thrive, we're able to do what we do best: create first-class neighborhood soccer facilities and responsive programs that help young people reach their full potential both on and off the field," said Lawrence Cann, Co-Founder of SSUSA.







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