Portland Thorns Extend Renee Lyles, Jennie Immethun

Published on June 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that midfielder Renee Lyles and defender Jennie Immethun have each agreed to contract extensions with the Club. Lyles will remain with Portland through the end of the 2026 season while Immethun has been extended through July 2026.

Both rookies joined the Thorns as non-roster invitees and earned their first professional contracts after impressing with their performances on the field and in training, with Lyles notably scoring four goals over the course of the preseason. Immethun made her NWSL debut in last week's 2-0 home win vs Bay FC and Lyles has made three appearances on the pitch so far, with her debut being made on the road in a 2-1 win at Angel City FC.

Lyles arrived in Portland from Clemson University where she was a star offensive product that tallied 21 goals and 18 assists to help the Tigers clinch its place at the 2023 NCAA Women's College Cup semifinal. Immethun shined defensively for UCLA (2025), TCU (2023-24) and Loyola Marymount (2022), earning All-American and All-Big Ten honors over the course of her collegiate career.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 9, 2026

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