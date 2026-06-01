Bryce Taylor Named Noblesville Boom Head Coach

Published on June 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced Monday that Bryce Taylor has been named head coach, succeeding Tom Hankins.

Taylor was previously an assistant coach with the Boom for the past three seasons (2023-26), where he helped the team achieve an 84-67 overall record with two NBA G League playoff appearances, while producing six NBA call-ups. Taylor began his coaching career as a player development coach for the Pacers (2021-22) before being named an assistant coach for EWE Baskets Oldenburg (2022-23) in Germany.

"We could not be more excited about the qualities Bryce brings to our organization as our next head coach," Noblesville Boom General Manager Chris Taylor said. "He has made a significant impact over the past several seasons in his role as an assistant, and his playing experience has helped him develop a natural ability to connect with players at this level. He understands what the NBA G League is all about and has fully bought in to our 'embrace the grind' culture while remaining committed to developing not only our players, but also our staff, both on and off the court."

"I'm incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Boom," Bryce Taylor said. "I want to thank the Pacers organization and our front office for their trust and belief in me. As I enter my fifth season, I've had the privilege of learning from outstanding people across the organization. I'm excited to build on the strong foundation already in place with the Boom, develop our players and staff, and create an environment centered on professionalism, accountability and growth. Our focus will be on competing at a high level every day while helping our players reach the next step in their careers."

Prior to his coaching career, Taylor played professionally overseas in Germany and Italy for 13 seasons following a standout career at Oregon. He also participated in the NBA Summer League in both 2008 and 2010, appearing in five games as a member of the Pacers in 2010.

Taylor succeeds former head coach Tom Hankins, who served as the team's head coach for the past six seasons (2021-26) and became the franchise's all-time winningest coach with a 141-112 record. During his tenure, Hankins led the team to three NBA G League playoff appearances (2023-25) and guided 12 players to NBA call-ups, while eight players earned All-NBA G League honors. That group included Oscar Tshiebwe, who was named NBA G League Rookie of the Year during the 2023-24 season.

"I would be remiss if I did not offer a sincere thank you to Coach Hankins for his dedication and contributions to our organization," Chris Taylor said. "I have learned a great deal from him and am grateful to call him a lifelong friend."







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Bryce Taylor Named Noblesville Boom Head Coach - Noblesville Boom

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