Washington Spirit Star Trinity Rodman and Owner Michele Kang Named to Inaugural TIME100 Sports List

Published on June 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - TIME named both Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman and club owner Michele Kang to the inaugural 2026 TIME100 Sports list, recognizing 100 of the most influential figures shaping the global sports landscape.

Since beginning her professional career with the Spirit in 2021, Rodman has become one of the greatest, most recognizable players in global women's soccer, tallying trophies and accolades at both the club and international level. The forward was named the NWSL Rookie of the Year before leading Washington to its first-ever title with the winning assist in the 2021 NWSL Championship and has continued her rise as a superstar every season since. Rodman is also a two-time Ballon d'Or Féminin finalist and a 2024 NWSL MVP finalist, holding the Washington Spirit's all-time assists record and becoming the youngest player to reach 100 NWSL appearances earlier this season.

Earlier this year, Rodman again made history when she re-signed with the Spirit as a free agent, inking one of the most financially significant contracts in NWSL history in the process. On the global stage, Rodman is a mainstay of the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT), having competed for the side at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and led the team to gold with a standout performance at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Kang became the Spirit's majority owner prior to the 2022 season after having been a minority investor for several years. In the four years since she assumed the club's helm, Kang has led the Spirit to unprecedented growth on both the business and sporting sides. The Spirit has set new club records on and off the pitch across the past two seasons, making back-to-back NWSL Championships and continuing to raise the bar with its attendance marks and renowned atmosphere at Audi Field.

Under Kang, investment in the Spirit has increased dramatically with elevated staffing, resources and facilities. The club has boasted significant revenue growth, brand awareness growth and attendance growth every season since Kang became majority owner just to name a few, even becoming just the fourth women's club in the world to average over 15,000 fans per home match across a full season. Since Kang took over, the Spirit has become a destination for top global soccer talent and business talent as it continues toward its goal of preeminence.

The TIME100 Sports list will appear in the June 22, 2026, issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, July 12. Explore the complete TIME100 Sports list at ti.me/100sports.

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Friday, July 3 when the side returns from the NWSL-wide June break to host the Houston Dash. Kicking off the holiday weekend at 8 p.m. EDT, tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 9, 2026

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