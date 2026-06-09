NC Courage, Ivy Younce Agree to Contract Extension Through End of Season
Published on June 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
North Carolina Courage teammates and staff cheer Ivy Younce
(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Katie Schroeck)
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage and defender Ivy Younce have agreed to a fully guaranteed contract extension through the end of the 2026 NWSL season, the club announced today. Younce was previously signed to a short-term contract through June after joining the team in preseason as a non-roster invitee.
Younce made four substitute appearances through the first 11 matches of the season, helping the Courage secure three wins in those four matches.
"I feel incredibly blessed to continue my journey with the North Carolina Courage. This season has already taught me so much, and I'm thankful for the opportunity to keep learning and growing with such an amazing group of players and staff. I'm excited for what's ahead and eager to continue giving my all for this club," Younce said.
"Ivy has earned this opportunity through her consistency and commitment to getting better every day. She is a tremendous teammate, a fierce competitor, and someone who represents our club in the right way. We're excited to see her continue to grow," said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.
Younce, a North Carolina native and former NC Courage Academy player, made 81 appearances across a four-year career with the Liberty Flames, scoring 34 goals and adding 23 assists. Younce led the Courage U-23 team to back-to-back USL W League Finals, assisting the game-winning goal in 2024, and suited up for the club's TST team in 2025. The defender was named to the 2024 USL W League Team of the Year.
During her time at Liberty, Younce was a three-time Conference USA All-Conference first team selection. She was also named CUSA Player of the Year in 2025 after a 16-goal, 38-point season.
The Courage now have 24 active players on fully guaranteed contracts, and two on the season-ending injury list.
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North Carolina Courage teammates and staff cheer Ivy Younce
(Katie Schroeck)
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