FPHL Announces Ownership Transition for Baton Rouge Professional Hockey

Published on June 3, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







BATON ROUGE, La. - June 3, 2026 - The Federal Prospects Hockey League today announced that an ownership group led by Matt Pace will assume operations of Baton Rouge's FPHL franchise beginning with the 2026-27 season, pending completion of standard league and arena approvals.

The transition ensures the continuation of professional hockey in Baton Rouge and builds upon the important work done by Chris Bryniarski, Don Lewis and the Baton Rouge organization to return the sport to the Capital City. Since professional hockey returned to Baton Rouge, the organization helped reintroduce the game to a passionate fan base, build local relationships, and establish a foundation for the market's long-term future in the FPHL.

"Bringing professional hockey back to Baton Rouge required vision and a willingness to take on the difficult work that comes with launching a franchise,"said Don Kirnan, Commissioner of the Federal Prospects Hockey League. "Chris, Don and their entire organization deserve a tremendous amount of credit for what they helped build. They stepped forward for Baton Rouge and for the FPHL, and their efforts have positioned this market for a strong future. We are very grateful for their cooperation and support as the franchise moves into its next chapter."

Bryniarski and Lewis have been active contributors to the FPHL's growth and stability across multiple league markets in recent seasons. League officials emphasized that their work in Baton Rouge helped create the opportunity for professional hockey to continue in the city under a new operating structure.

Matt Pace, a partner with Rimon Law in New York City whose practice focuses on representing clients in the sports and entertainment industry, will work with the league and Raising Cane's River Center Arena on a transition plan focused on operational stability, fan engagement, community involvement and a competitive on-ice product. Pace previously served as executive director for Major League Lacrosse and has experience representing ownership groups in the purchase and sale of teams, including the ownership group of the Binghamton Black Bears.

"I have been very impressed with the opportunities the FPHL offers owners and the ability to operate sustainably in a number of markets across the country where other leagues haven't been able to make it work," said Matt Pace. "Having been interested in becoming an owner for a while, this opportunity really excites me. After looking into it with my advisors and team, I figured it would be a great next step for me."

Raising Cane's River Center Arena also expressed appreciation for the outgoing ownership group and optimism about the future of professional hockey in Baton Rouge.

"On behalf of Raising Cane's River Center Arena, I want to thank Chris Bryniarski, Don Lewis, and their organization for the role they played in helping return professional hockey to Baton Rouge. Launching a team in a new market is a difficult undertaking, and their efforts helped reintroduce the sport to fans, sponsors, and the Baton Rogue community. We appreciate their work in helping establish a foundation for the future of professional hockey in the Capital City," said Wayne Hodes, General Manager of Legends Global for the state of Louisiana and General Manager of Raising Canes River Center.

Additional details regarding team branding, hockey operations, staffing, ticketing and the upcoming season will be announced by the organization at a later date.

"The most important outcome is that Baton Rouge remains part of the FPHL family," Kirnan added. "This transition reflects a shared commitment by the league, the arena, and both the outgoing and incoming ownership groups to do what is best for the fans, the players and the long-term success of professional hockey in Baton Rouge."







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FPHL Announces Ownership Transition for Baton Rouge Professional Hockey - FPHL

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