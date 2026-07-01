Blues Sign F Dillon Dubé to One-Year, One-Way Contract

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced today that the team has signed forward Dillon Dubé to a one-year, one-way contract worth $850,000. Dubé originally joined the organization on an AHL professional tryout (PTO) with the Blues' affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, on Dec. 10, 2025.

Dubé, 27, appeared in 46 regular-season games with the Thunderbirds last season, sharing second on the team with 20 goals and ranking fourth with 37 points overall. The Golden, British Columbia, native also recorded eight points (five goals, three assists) in 12 postseason games, helping lead the team to the Atlantic Division Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Overall, the 5'11, 185-pound forward has appeared in 325 career NHL regular-season games with the Calgary Flames, totaling 127 points (57 goals, 70 assists) and 105 penalty minutes. He was drafted by the Flames in the second round, 56th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Thunderbirds' 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can reserve their seat by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







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