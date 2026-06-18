San Jose Barracuda Re-Sign Goaltender Matt Davis

Published on June 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) top development affiliate of the NHL's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has re-signed goaltender Matt Davis to an American Hockey League (@TheAHL) contract through the 2026-27 season.

Davis, 25, appeared in two games with the Barracuda during the 2025-26 season, posting a 1-1-0 record with a 3.06 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. He made his AHL debut on Mar. 1 against the Tucson Roadrunners at Tech CU Arena and earned his first AHL victory on Mar. 6, making 27 saves in a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals.

In the ECHL, Davis appeared in 24 games with the Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder), compiling an 8-10-5 record along with a 2.56 goals-against average, .928 save percentage, and one shutout.

A native of Calgary, Davis enjoyed a decorated collegiate career at University of Denver, helping the Pioneers capture two NCAA National Championships. In 2024, he backstopped Denver to its 10th national title and was named the NCAA Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player after making 35 saves in a 2-0 championship-game victory over Boston College. He also earned the program's Bill Masterton Team MVP Award that season.

Over four collegiate seasons, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound netminder posted a 63-17-4 record with a 2.13 goals-against average, .921 save percentage, and six shutouts. Prior to his collegiate career, Davis spent one season in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers.







American Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

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