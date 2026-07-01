Capitals Sign Justin Holl, Jonny Brodzinski and Josh Dunne

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Justin Holl to a one-year, $900,000 contract, forward Jonny Brodzinski to a one-year, $850,000 contract and forward Josh Dunne to a one-year, $850,000 contract, Senior Vice President and General Manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Holl, 34, recorded two points (1g, 1a) in nine games with the St. Louis Blues last season. The 6'4", 205-pound defenseman also appeared in 41 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League (AHL), registering 14 points (2g, 12a). Holl, a nine-year NHL veteran, has recorded 97 points (14g, 83a) in 405 career games with St. Louis, the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs. Originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (54th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Holl has appeared in 235 career AHL games with Grand Rapids, the Toronto Marlies and Rockford IceHogs, collecting 82 points (22g, 60a).

Brodzinski, 33, recorded 16 points (6g, 10a) in 55 games with the New York Rangers last season. During the 2024-25 season, the 6'0", 206-pound forward established career highs in goals (12), points (19), plus-minus rating (+6) and ice time per game (11:41) in 51 games with the Rangers. Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Brodzinski has registered 71 points (33g, 71a) in 264 career games with New York, the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles. In 313 career AHL games, Brodzinski has recorded 267 points (126g, 141a).

Dunne, 27, recorded four points (1g, 3a) in 34 games with the Buffalo Sabres last season. The 6'4", 208-pound forward also scored one goal in two games with the Rochester Americans (AHL). During the 2022-23 season, Dunne registered an AHL career-high 37 points (20g, 17a) in 65 games with the Cleveland Monsters. The O'Fallon, Missouri native made his NHL debut with the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 15, 2021 and has collected four points (1g, 3a) in 50 career NHL games with Buffalo and Columbus. In 204 career AHL games, Dunne has recorded 95 points (47g, 48a) and 198 penalty minutes.







American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2026

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