Sabres Ink Kuntar to Multi-Year Deal

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has re-signed forward Trevor Kuntar to a two-year, two-way contract.

Kuntar, 25, is coming off a breakout year with the Rochester Americans in 2025-26, establishing career-highs in goals (21), assists (16), and points (37) to finish tied for fifth on the team in scoring. The Buffalo native also made his NHL debut this past season with his hometown Sabres, logging 5:12 of ice time in Buffalo's 3-2 win at Vancouver on Dec. 11 in what was his only NHL appearance of the season.

Since turning pro ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, Kuntar has appeared in 194 career AHL games with Rochester and Providence, notching 69 points (34+35) to go along with 274 penalty minutes. He's also posted two assists in eight Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

Prior to turning pro, Kuntar completed a three-year collegiate career at Boston College (NCAA), where he tallied 59 points (28+31) in 93 games with the Eagles from 2020 to 2023. As a senior, Kuntar skated in 34 games and finished tied for second in goals (13) and third in points (29).

Kuntar, the son of former Amerks goaltender Les Kuntar who appeared in 21 games with Rochester during the 1996-97 campaign, amassed 93 points (49+44) in 148 games with the Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) from 2017 to 2020. He topped all Phantoms with a career-best 28 goals and 53 points during his final season at Youngstown, earning him All-USHL Second Team honors.

Kuntar was originally a third-round (89th overall) selection of the Boston Bruins in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







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