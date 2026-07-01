Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Clark Bishop to One-Year AHL Contract

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Clark Bishop to a one-year AHL contract, General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Bishop, 30, played in 72 games with the Calgary Wranglers last season tallying 14 goals and 13 assists while serving as Captain.

The 6-foot, 200-pound center has played in 503 career AHL games with the Wranglers, Belleville Senators and Charlotte Checkers since 2016 earning 80 goals, 106 assists and 428 penalty minutes. He claimed the Calder Cup Championship with Charlotte in 2019. The St. John's, Newfoundland native has also skated in 53 career NHL games with the Calgary Flames, Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes compiling two goals and seven assists.

Bishop was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 127th overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft.

Ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2026

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