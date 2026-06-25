Fernando Morales Named Head Coach of LOVB Madison

Published on June 25, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







MADISON, Wis. - Fernando Morales has been named head coach for LOVB Madison for the 2026/27 season.

An accomplished leader on the international and collegiate stage, Morales joins Madison after serving as an assistant for LOVB Nebraska in 2026. His extensive background includes leading national teams during major tournament runs, a successful tenure revitalizing a collegiate volleyball team and a decade-long career competing as a professional.

"I am really excited to be a part of a great volleyball community like Madison," said head coach Morales, "Madison fans support their sports in a unique way and women's volleyball is one of the town's favorites. I can't wait to be there, see it, and live it."

Morales led the South Korean Women's National Team across 2024's Volleyball Nations League cycle. Before taking that role, he guided the Puerto Rican Women's National Team through an era defined by multiple podium appearances, securing silver at the 2021 NORCECA Championship and both the Pan American Cup and Central American and Caribbean Games in 2023, in addition to a 2022 FIVB Challenger Cup bronze. With Morales at the helm, Puerto Rico reached the second round of the 2022 FIVB Women's World Championships while consistently holding a position among the global top 20.

At the collegiate ranks, Morales spearheaded a remarkable turnaround at the University of Evansville starting in 2019. Under his leadership, the program secured three Missouri Valley Conference championship appearances in just four years. The 2021 campaign proved historic, as he guided the team to its first 20-win season in three decades and earned a spot in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, Evansville's first postseason appearance since the early 1980s.

Before his transition to coaching, Morales built a reputation as a world-class setter. He served as a cornerstone for the Puerto Rican National Team between 2001 and 2014, eventually leading the squad as captain. His illustrious tenure as a professional player included competing in the FIVB World Cup, a pair of World Championships, and three different World League campaigns. He secured Best Setter accolades at the Pan American Cup in 2007 and 2009, while also earning medals at the 2010 Pan American Cup and the NORCECA Championships.

Beyond his tenure with the Puerto Rican National Team, Morales established himself across the international club circuit, competing for teams in Spain, Austria, Cyprus, Russia, Lebanon, and Greece, in addition to his home country. His professional career is highlighted by three league championships, two cup titles, and a pair of supercup victories. In the 2008-09 season he was honored as the Puerto Rican League MVP, followed by Best Setter during the 2010-11 season.

Given his familial background, a future in sports seemed inevitable for Morales. He is the son of Mario "Quijote" Morales, an icon of Puerto Rican basketball, and Maria Lopez, a former volleyball player and sister to another legendary Puerto Rican basketball league player, Federico "Fico" Lopez.

Morales and his wife, Michelle Nogueras, are both the technical director and club director, respectively, of Evansville United, a LOVB youth club located in Indiana.

More information regarding the 2026/27 LOVB Madison season will be announced later this year. Follow LOVB Madison on social media and check lovbmad.com for the latest news and information.







League One Volleyball Stories from June 25, 2026

Fernando Morales Named Head Coach of LOVB Madison - LOVB

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