23 UFL Players Sign NFL Contracts in First Week of Offseason

Published on June 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League is continuing to provide its players a pathway to the NFL as 47 players in total have now participated in workouts and/or signed with NFL teams since the conclusion of the 2026 UFL season, as teams continue evaluating talent ahead of training camp and the upcoming NFL season. The latest round of workouts to take place include five members of the DC Defenders (LB Micah Baskerville, RB Deon Jackson, LB Curtis Jacobs, WR Cornell Powell, LB Brandon Smith) and a member of the Louisville Kings (DE Xavier Carlton).

To date, 23 UFL players have signed NFL contracts since the league's offseason commenced on June 15, compared to 10 UFL player signings in the first week of the 2025 offseason.

The 23 signings to date represent players from seven of the eight UFL clubs joining 10 NFL organizations. The Detroit Lions lead all NFL teams with four UFL players signed, followed by the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints with three. The Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles have each signed two UFL players, while the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers have signed one each.

The Houston Gamblers lead all UFL clubs with seven players joining NFL clubs, followed by the Columbus Aviators (5), Louisville Kings (4), Dallas Renegades (2), DC Defenders (2), St. Louis Battlehawks (2), and Orlando Storm (1).

Wide receiver has been the most active position group, accounting for 10 of the 23 signings, followed by defensive backs with four, defensive ends with three, and offensive lineman with 2.

Each UFL team retains the rights to its respective players should they return to the UFL in the future.

The following includes an updated list of the most recent UFL players to have a workout with NFL teams over the past week:

UFL Team Player Position NFL Team

DC Baskerville, Micah LB DAL

DC Jackson, Deon RB DAL

DC Jacobs, Curtis LB DAL

DC Powell, Cornell WR DET

DC Smith, Brandon LB CHI

LOU Carlton, Xavier DE ATL

APPENDIX:

The following is a full listing of 2026 UFL Players to workout or sign with an NFL club.

UFL Team Player Position NFL Team

BHM Clark, Hudson DB MIA

BHM Cooks, Elijah WR CHI

BHM Fatukasi, Olakunle LB DAL

BHM Peevy, Jayden DT ATL

BHM Ross, Justyn WR WAS

CLB Fields, Tony LB CHI (Signed)

CLB Glaser, Chris G DAL (Signed)

CLB Martin, Tay WR ATL, DET (Signed), NO

CLB Robbins, Brad P ARZ

CLB Stone, Ron DE CLV, PIT

CLB Wells, Antwane WR ATL (Signed)

CLB Windmon, Jacoby DE PIT (Signed)

DAL Hunter, Dae Dae RB DEN

DAL Mims, Denzel WR DAL (Signed)

DAL Wade, Shaun DB PHI (Signed)

DC Baskerville, Micah LB DAL

DC Ezukanma, Erik WR PHI (Signed)

DC Jackson, Deon RB DAL

DC Jacobs, Curtis LB DAL

DC Powell, Cornell WR DET

DC Maxwell, Devonnsha DE ATL (Signed)

DC Smith, Brandon LB CHI

HOU Asante, Eugene LB HOU

HOU Ayedze, Gottlieb T NE, MIA (Signed)

HOU Burns, Major DB ARZ, MIA (Signed)

HOU Cropper, Jalen WR NO (Signed), DEN

HOU Davis, Kaden WR CHI (Signed), NYJ

HOU Dekkers, Hunter QB NO (Signed)

HOU Joyner, Jah DE PIT

HOU Keys, Lawrence WR DEN, DET (Signed)

HOU Lawrence, Rashard DE ATL

HOU Speed, Ameer DB DAL (Signed)

HOU Yarns, Marcus RB HOU, DEN

LOU Black, Tarik WR DET (Signed)

LOU Brown, Tanner K NO (Signed), PHI

LOU Carlton, Xavier DE ATL

LOU Jackson, Lucky WR DET (Signed)

LOU Prather, Kaden WR NO

LOU Wheeler, Ian RB BUF (Signed)

ORL Badger, Elijah WR WAS

ORL Banks, Keshawn DE ATL (Signed)

ORL Browning, Jack P ARZ

ORL Camper, Cam WR ATL, DEN, NYJ

ORL Minkins, Josh DB DEN

STL Butler, Hakeem WR DEN (Signed)

STL Fresch, Sean DB DEN (Signed), HOU

STL Latulas, Kevon RB DEN







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