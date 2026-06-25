NLL Issues Statement on the Ottawa Black Bears

Published on June 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The National Lacrosse League is aware that following its termination of GF Lacrosse LLC's ownership of the Ottawa Black Bears, the club informed season ticket holders that the "Black Bears will no longer be playing at the Canadian Tire Centre."

The NLL intention is to keep the franchise in the Ottawa-Gatineau region and continue to grow the Black Bear's loyal and passionate fan base.







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 24, 2026

NLL Issues Statement on the Ottawa Black Bears - NLL

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