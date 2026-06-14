Dallas Wings Sign Sug Sutton

Published on June 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed Sug Sutton to a rest-of-season contract, the team announced today.

The 5-8 guard was selected by the Portland Fire in April's expansion draft from the Washington Mystics, appearing in three games before being waived on May 21. In her three games with the Fire, Sutton averaged 11.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Prior to her time in Portland, Sutton played in 50 games across two seasons with the Mystics, including 2025 when she averaged 7.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists over 43 games. Her assists average ranked 17th in the WNBA last season, marking the second time she finished in the top 20 in her career.

The Mystics acquired Sutton in August of 2024 from the Phoenix Mercury, where she appeared in 62 games across the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In 2023 with the Mercury, Sutton averaged 8.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists - with the assists ranking ninth in the WNBA. Sutton was drafted by the Mystics 36th overall in the 2020 Draft, and appeared in 12 games as a rookie before being waived prior to the start of the 2021 season. Phoenix signed her prior to the 2023 season.

"We are excited to add Sug Sutton to our roster," said Dallas Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "Sug is an experienced point guard in the WNBA, starting 43 games during the 2025 season. She plays with great pace and adds a quality defender on the perimeter. We're happy to welcome Sug back to the state of Texas."

Sutton has also competed overseas since 2020 in Australia, Poland and Turkey, earning All-Polish EBLK Second Team honors in 2023 while playing with Enea AZS Poznan.

The Saint Louis, Mo., native played collegiately at the University of Texas (2016-2020). She averaged a career 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 131 games (65 starts). In her senior season, Sutton averaged 9.9 points and a team-high 4.1 assists per game, which ranked fourth in the Big 12. She was a two-time Nancy Lieberman Award Top-10 Finalist (2019, 2020) and was named to the 2020 All-Big 12 Second Team. Sutton was also named to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 First Team and finished her career at Texas tied for ninth in program history in career assists with 419.







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