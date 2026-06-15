Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 102, Toronto Tempo 77

Published on June 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA DREAM [9-4] vs. Toronto Tempo [7-7]

Game 13 | June 14, 2026 | Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, ON

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 13 34 23 32 102

Toronto 25 14 20 18 77

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Toronto

Points Allisha Gray (26) Isabelle Harrison (17)

Rebounds Angel Reese (17) Marina Mabrey (4)

Assists Jordin Canada (9) Julie Allemand (6)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; this starting five has a 9-3 record.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the expansion Toronto Tempo is now 1-0 overall and 1-0 on the road.

The Dream finishes 4-2 in the 2026 Commissioner's Cup, with a total of $14,000 raised for The King Center.

The Dream finished with 23 total fast break points holding the Tempo to only 4.

The Dream scored 34 points in the second quarter, marking their highest scoring second quarter of the season.

Gray led the Dream in points, recording 26 points to tie her season high.

Isobel Borlase came off the bench to record a career-high 17 points with 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

Reese recorded her ninth double-double of the season with 15 points, and 17 rebounds.

Reese finished with 11 offensive rebounds to tie the second most offensive rebounds in a single WNBA game.

Howard and Canada both had strong defensive performances; Howard ending with a team-high 3 blocks and Canada with a team-high 3 steals.

Fresh off her fourth Player of the Month honor in the last four eligible months, Gray continues to climb the Atlanta record books. Following her fifth three-pointer of the night, Gray moved into third place on the Dream's all-time three-pointers made list with 234 career threes in a Dream uniform.

In his second season as the Dream's head coach Karl Smesko has become 4th all-time in wins for Atlanta. Following the Dream's win over the Tempo, he now has 39 total wins with the Dream.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Allisha Gray: 26 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal

Rhyne Howard: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks

Isobel Borlase: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist

Angel Reese: 15 points, 17 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block

Naz Hillmon: 9 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Jordin Canada: 5 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.