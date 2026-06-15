Dream Notches First-Ever Win against Expansion Toronto Tempo

Published on June 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







The Atlanta Dream started slowly, but a spark from Isobel Borlase and consistency from Angel Reese carried it to a 102-77 victory at Toronto on Sunday.

Borlase came off the bench to score a career-high 17 points. Allisha Gray tied a season-high with 26 to lead all scorers. Rhyne Howard added 24 points.

"She's very valuable and really talented," Dream Head Coach Karl Smesko said of Borlase. "Today was really to a next level. Each game, she looks a little more comfortable. That talent is coming out now."

Reese scored 15 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, including 11 on offense, to post her ninth game this season with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds.

"Angel's a beast on the boards," Gray said. "She does everything that we need to help us win and accomplish our goals for the game. So, I think Angel did really well tonight, keeping her composure and really battling on the boards."

Other highlights included:

Gray moved into third on the Dream's all-time 3-pointers made (234) list when she drained her fourth of the game in the fourth quarter. She finished with five.

Dream Head Coach Karl Smesko moved into fourth for the most wins in franchise history.

Atlanta finished the Commissioner's Cup 4-2 and raised $14,000 for The King Center.

The Dream missed 19 of its 25 field goal attempts, including 11 of 12 3-pointers, to trail 25-13 to end the first quarter.

Borlase got Atlanta's offense going in the second.

The Australian scored nine points and helped the Dream build an eight-point lead, 47-39, at halftime.

"Us girls coming off the bench, trying to provide that X factor for the team, and not expecting myself to do that every night, but just preparing in a way that I feel like I can help the team," Borlase said.

Atlanta hit 11 of 17 shots, including all four 3-pointers, in the second quarter. Its 34 points were a season-high for the second quarter. Gray also scored 11.

Defensively, the Dream focused on preventing Toronto from getting to the basket by improving its ball-screen defense. Toronto missed 12 of its 16 shots.

"In the first quarter, we had some miscommunications, and it ended up being layups and open threes, and I like how they pulled together," Smesko said.

"They started communicating all these situations, and now it was much more difficult for them to get open shots."

Toronto's Isabelle Harrison, who led her team with 17 points, was ejected with 6:05 left in the 3rd quarter after she committed a hard foul, ruled a Flagrant 2, against Reese after she had established offensive position and received the ball under the basket.

Reese scored four points and grabbed five rebounds, three on offense, in the quarter.

"You feel good about taking the shot when you know if you miss it, your teammate's going to clean it up for you," Smesko said. "That third quarter in particular, and early fourth, I mean, she was just relentless on the boards."

Atlanta increased its lead to 11, 70-59, to start the fourth quarter, and it pulled away.

"I thought we played really well the last three quarters of the game, and so many people had really good performances," Smesko said.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2026

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