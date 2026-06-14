Dallas Wings Waive JJ Quinerly

Published on June 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have waived guard JJ Quinerly, the team announced today.

Quinerly was selected by the Wings 27th overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The West Virginia University graduate appeared in 34 games during her rookie season in Dallas, making 13 starts. She averaged 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting .426 from the field and .389 from three. Since 2000, Quinerly is just the fourth player drafted in the Third Round to average at least 6.0 points and 2.0 assists during their rookie season and just the third to also shoot over 40 percent from the field. She appeared in two games for the Wings this season, averaging 1.0 points and 1.0 assists.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2026

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