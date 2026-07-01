Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun (Game #20)- July 2

Published on July 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Hartford, CT - The Dallas Wings (11-8) begin a four-game road trip on Thursday, July 2 in Hartford, taking on the Connecticut Sun (4-15) at 7:00 p.m. CT at PeoplesBank Arena. The game will air locally on KFAA with Ron Thulin (play-by-play) and Fran Harris (analyst) on the call. It will also stream on Prime with a talent lineup of Lisa Byington (play-by-play), LaChina Robinson (analyst) and Morgan Ragan (sideline).

The Wings enter Thursday's matchup coming off an 85-77 home setback to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday afternoon. After trailing by as many as 23 in the game, the Wings made it a four-point contest with five minutes left but were unable to complete the comeback. Paige Bueckers led the Wings with 25 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block, while Azzi Fudd added 21 points, one rebound, four steals and one block in the effort.

Thursday night will mark the first meeting between the two teams this season, with Dallas winning the 2025 regular season series, 2-1. The Wings have won three of the last four regular season meetings over the Sun when playing in Connecticut dating back to the 2023 regular season.

The Sun enter Thursday's game winners of their last two games, most recently defeating the Washington Mystics, 68-57, on Friday, June 26. Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Leila Lacan led the Sun with 12 points apiece while Kennedy Burke chipped in 11 points.

How to Follow

Airing locally on KFAA and streaming on Prime. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2026 Wings-Sun Regular Season Schedule & Results

7/2 at CON 8:00 p.m. CT

8/2 at DAL 6:00 p.m. CT

8/30 at DAL 7:00 p.m. CT

Connecticut leads the all-time series 46-35.

Game Status Report

Odyssey Sims- PROBABLE (left ankle)

Alanna Smith- QUESTIONABLE (concussion protocol)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 1, 2026

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