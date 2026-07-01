Napheesa Collier Returns to Practice
Published on July 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the following injury update on forward Napheesa Collier.
After undergoing surgeries on both her right and left ankles during the offseason, Collier has returned to team practice activities and continues to progress as expected. Further updates on her rehabilitation will be provided when available.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 1, 2026
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