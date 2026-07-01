Minnesota Lynx Invite Fans to "Cash in on the Ring"

Published on July 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx are putting a bold, playful twist on the championship chase with the launch of Cash In On The Ring, a membership offer that rewards fans for joining the team's pursuit of a fifth WNBA Championship.

Beginning July 1, fans can purchase a Membership in The Ring (200 Level) for the remainder of the 2026 regular season. If the Lynx capture the 2026 WNBA Championship, members don't just celebrate-they cash in, receiving a full refund or future credit for the cost of their membership.

The innovative offer reflects the organization's confidence in its team while giving fans a unique opportunity to be part of the championship chase at Target Center.

"This is about having fun with our fans and showing how much we believe in this team," said Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Matthew Caldwell. "As interest in the Lynx continues to grow, we're creating more opportunities to welcome fans at an accessible price point and inviting fans to go all-in with us, because when we win, they win. It's a way to make an already special season even more unforgettable."

Fans who purchase a $250 membership in The Ring (200 Level) between July 1 and July 11 will receive:

Tickets to the remaining 12 regular-season home games (200 Level), beginning July 11 against New York

Priority access to purchase 2026 WNBA Playoff tickets

Team Store discount

All standard Minnesota Lynx Membership benefits

With memberships starting at just $250, Cash In On The Ring lowers the barrier to entry while elevating the excitement, turning the Lynx's on-court momentum into a citywide push toward a title.

The fun extends to the team's most loyal supporters as well. Current 2026 Lynx full-season members who joined before July 1 will automatically receive a $250 credit toward a 2027 group outing or experience if the team wins the championship.

Fans can explore details and seating options at lynxbasketball.com/ring. This limited-time offer ends at 10 a.m. CT on July 11.







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