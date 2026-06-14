The Cup Chase- Volume 10

Published on June 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







Your Daily Notebook on the WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase Volume 10: The First Clinch Opportunity Welcome to Day 10 of The Cup Chase.

Today, the New York Liberty can become the first team to punch their ticket to the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game presented by Coinbase. New York faces off against a Washington Mystics team that is coming off a buzzer-beater win and has made a habit of keeping games close. The other matchup brings plenty of intrigue as well. Atlanta travels North to Toronto needing a win - and some help over the final days of Cup play - to keep their Championship hopes alive.

Before we get to today's matchups, let's revisit one of the most memorable nights of the WNBA season so far.

The Daily Recap The Indiana Fever went into Connecticut and outlasted the Sun to improve to 4-1 in Cup play and maintain their second seed in the East. Caitlin Clark led the Fever with 25 points, five assists, and five made threes. The Sun surged late, closing the Fever's lead to two points with less than three minutes to play. Sophie Cunningham served as Indiana's closer, scoring the final 11 points for the Fever, hitting three 3-pointers in the final four minutes. The Fever need a win on Tuesday against Toronto and two Liberty losses to have a chance at winning the conference.

In one of the biggest games of Cup play so far, the Las Vegas Aces took down the Minnesota Lynx, 100-97, in a thriller. A'ja Wilson recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks as the Aces stayed perfect in Cup play and snapped the Lynx's eight-game winning streak. Rookie Olivia Miles had a career-high 29 points in the loss for Minnesota, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. The win put the Aces in the driver's seat of the Western Conference with just two games remaining in Cup play.

The Portland Fire took down the Dallas Wings, 84-83, to get their first win in Cup play. Bridget Carleton hit six 3-pointers in route to a team-high 20 points. All five of the Fire's starters scored 10+ points. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 22 points, while Azzi Fudd added 18 points. Jess Shepard recorded yet another double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds in the loss for the Wings.

The final game of the night was an overtime thriller that featured the first 40-point duel in WNBA history. Kelsey Plum dropped a career-high 43 points, as the Sparks held off the Mercury, who were led by Kahleah Copper's career-high 41 points. Plum hit a layup with less than 2 seconds to go in regulation to tie things up at 98 and force overtime. Los Angeles got hot at the start of OT as they took down Phoenix on the road, 111-102, in one of the most electric games of the season.

Top Performers Last Night

Games to Watch Today

Washington Mystics @ New York Liberty

The Liberty look to clinch the Eastern Conference with a win today as they take on a scrappy, young Mystics squad that's coming off a buzzer-beater win.

NBA TV, 3:00 PM ET

Atlanta Dream @ Toronto Tempo

The third-ranked Atlanta Dream need a win today and significant help from others to make the Cup Championship, as they travel to take on a dangerous Toronto Tempo team.

WNBA League Pass, 3:00 PM ET

Storylines We're Tracking

The Liberty can clinch the Eastern Conference and advance to their third Commissioner's Cup Championship Game presented by Coinbase in four years with a win today.

Washington's offense starts in the paint. The Mystics lead the WNBA in points in the paint, while New York ranks among the league's best teams at limiting second-chance opportunities and controlling the glass.

Breanna Stewart continues her strong start to the season, entering today's matchup ranked fourth in the WNBA in scoring and eighth in rebounding.

Brittney Sykes enters today averaging 21.5 points per game (3rdbest in the WNBA) and is coming off a three-game stretch where she's averaging over 27 points per game.

The three-point battle in Toronto should be fun. Marina Mabrey ranks second in the league in made threes per game, while Rhyne Howard leads the WNBA. If either player catches fire, the game could swing quickly.

Atlanta's identity continues to be built on pressure. The Dream lead the league in steals and points off turnovers, while Toronto ranks among the league leaders in fast-break scoring.

Expect a game that is played at full speed.

Cup Standings Snapshot Eastern Conference Leading the Way

New York Liberty, 4-0, +46 Next 2: vs WAS (June 14), @ CHI (June 17)

Within Striking Distance

Indiana Fever, 4-1, +24 Next: vs TOR (June 16)

3. Atlanta Dream, 3-2, +29

4. Washington Mystics, 2-2, -15

5. Toronto Tempo, 2-2, +5

Western Conference Leading the Way

Las Vegas Aces, 5-0, +44 Next 2: @ DAL (June 15), @ PHX (June 17)

Within Striking Distance

Minnesota Lynx, 4-1, +78 Next 2: vs PDX (June 15), @ LAS (June 17)

3. Dallas Wings, 3-2, +21

4. Golden State Valkyries, 3-2, +20

5. Los Angeles Sparks, 3-2, +13







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2026

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