Fire Outlasts Wings in Thriiler, 84-83

Published on June 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Portland, OR - The Dallas Wings were edged at the Portland Fire 84-83 on Saturday night at the Moda Center in the first meeting between the teams. The back-and-forth battle saw nine ties and 14 lead changes, including five ties and four lead changes in the fourth quarter alone, with Portland making a free-throw with 1.7 seconds left to secure the win. Dallas moves to 8-5 on the year with the setback while the Fire improve to 7-8.

Arike Ogunbowale led four Wings in double figures with a game-high 22 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to go along with six rebounds and two assists. Azzi Fudd had 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks, while Aziaha James added 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jessica Shepard notched her WNBA-leading eighth double-double of the year with 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

The Wings came out cold, shooting just .211 in the first but shot 40-percent or better in each of the final three quarters to finish with a .392 mark. Portland made Dallas pay from deep, knocking down 14 triples - the most the Wings have allowed this season. The Fire shot .441 overall on the night. Dallas finished with the advantage in rebounds (41-32), points in the paint (36-28) and second-chance points (14-9) while Portland held the edge in fast break points (14-12). Bridget Carleton led the Fire with 20 points, including six made triples.

The Wings' busy stretch continues when they return home on Monday to host the Las Vegas Aces at College Park Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT with the game airing nationally on USA Network and locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA 29.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 13, 2026

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