The Cup Chase- Volume 9

Published on June 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







Your Daily Notebook on the WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase Volume 9: The Biggest Matchup Out West Welcome to Day 9 of The Cup Chase.

Last night delivered everything we've come to expect from Commissioner's Cup play: another game- winner, breakout rookie performances, and a pair of electric finishes. Sonia Citron's fadeaway jumper at the buzzer lifted Washington past Toronto in the latest dramatic finish of the tournament, while Golden State survived a fourth-quarter comeback attempt from Seattle. The two games were decided by a combined five points.

Now comes the biggest night of Commissioner's Cup play so far. The spotlight shines brightest in Las Vegas, where the two remaining unbeaten teams in the Western Conference race finally collide. The Lynx and Aces both enter tonight at 4-0, and by the end of the night, only one will remain perfect in Cup competition. With a spot in the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game hanging in the balance, this is the matchup we've been waiting for.

Elsewhere in the West, Dallas travels to Portland looking to keep pace in the standings, while Phoenix hosts Los Angele. In the East, Indiana visits Connecticut with an opportunity to strengthen its hold on second place. Before we turn our attention to tonight's marquee matchups, let's revisit another unforgettable night.

The Daily Recap Sonia Citron delivered the latest unforgettable Cup moment, knocking down a fadeaway jumper as time expired to lift Washington past Toronto, 86-85. Rookie Lauren Betts scored a season-high 18 points in place of Kiki Iriafen, while Shakira Austin added her fifth double-double of the season.

Toronto nearly completed a wild comeback behind Marina Mabrey, who scored 18 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter and briefly gave the Tempo the lead in the final minute.

Golden State survived a late scare in Seattle, holding off the Storm, 76-72, to move to 3-2 in Commissioner's Cup play. Janelle SalaÃÃÂ¼n hit five threes and finished with 22 points, while Gabby Williams added 19 against her former team. The Valkyries led by as many as 15 before Seattle rallied late, but Golden State made enough winning plays down the stretch to secure the victory.

Top Performers Last Night

Games to Watch Tonight

Indiana Fever @ Connecticut Sun

The Fever can strengthen their hold on second place in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Sun look to play spoiler and earn their first Commissioner's Cup victory.

Peacock & NBCSN, 6:00 PM ET

Minnesota Lynx @ Las Vegas Aces

The two remaining unbeaten teams in the Western Conference collide in the biggest Commissioner's Cup matchup of the season, with first place in the West on the line.

CBS & Paramount+, 8:00 PM ET

Dallas Wings @ Portland Fire

Dallas enters needing a win to keep pace in the Western Conference race, while Portland looks to secure its first Commissioner's Cup victory and play spoiler down the stretch.

WNBA League Pass, 8:30 PM ET

Los Angeles Sparks @ Phoenix Mercury

A matchup featuring some of the league's biggest names takes center stage as Kelsey Plum and Nneka Ogwumike square off against Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper in an All-Star-filled battle.

WNBA League Pass, 10:00 PM ET

Storylines We're Tracking

Minnesota and Las Vegas enter tonight as the only remaining unbeaten teams in the Western Conference standings, and both have looked like Championship Game contenders throughout Cup play. By the end of the night, only one team will remain perfect.

The Aces enter with the league's top offensive rating, while the Lynx counter with the WNBA's top defense. Las Vegas ranks among the league leaders in scoring efficiency, shooting percentage and points in the paint. Minnesota leads the league in defensive rating and opponent field goal percentage. It's the best offense versus the best defense, with first place on the line.

A'ja Wilson has been one of the most dominant players in the league this season, entering tonight ranked first in scoring and blocks while sitting among the league leaders in rebounds.

Minnesota has built its identity around limiting easy baskets and protecting the paint, making Wilson's matchup against the Lynx frontcourt one of the night's most fascinating battles.

Minnesota's offense has been just as impressive as its defense. The Lynx lead the WNBA in field goal percentage, effective field goal percentage and three-point percentage, while Las Vegas ranks second in all three categories. Every possession tonight could feel like a heavyweight fight between two teams operating at elite levels.

The rookie spotlight belongs to Olivia Miles once again. The Lynx guard continues to lead all eligible rookies in points, assists and steals, and now finds herself in the biggest game of her young professional career. A strong performance tonight would only add to what has already been one of the most impressive rookie campaigns in recent memory.

Dallas enters tonight with very little room for error. The Wings remain within striking distance in the Western Conference race, but another loss would make the path to June 30 considerably more difficult. Paige Bueckers is coming off a season-high 31-point performance and will look to keep Dallas in the hunt.

Connecticut's path to an upset may start on the glass. The Sun rank among the league leaders in offensive rebounding, while Indiana has been one of the league's best teams at limiting second-chance opportunities. The possession battle could decide whether the Sun can play spoiler.

The star power is undeniable in Phoenix. Kelsey Plum enters averaging 24.8 points per game, while Alyssa Thomas ranks second in the league in assists and remains one of the WNBA's most versatile players.

Cup Standings Snapshot Eastern Conference Leading the Way

New York Liberty, 4-0, +46 Next 2: vs WAS (June 14), @ CHI (June 17)

Within Striking Distance

Indiana Fever, 3-1, +14 Next 2: @ CON (June 13), vs TOR (June 16)

3. Atlanta Dream, 3-2, +29

4. Washington Mystics, 2-2, -15

5. Toronto Tempo, 2-2, +5

6. Chicago Sky, 1-4, -45

7. Connecticut Sun, 0-4, -34

NBA - Internal Use

Western Conference Leading the Way

Minnesota Lynx, 4-0, +81 Next 3: @ LVA (June 13), vs PDX (June 15), @ LAS (June 17)

Within Striking Distance

Las Vegas Aces, 4-0, +41 Next 3: vs MIN (June 13), @ DAL (June 15), @ PHX (June 17)

Dallas Wings, 3-1, +22 Next 3: @ PDX (June 13), vs LVA (June 15), @ GSV (June 17)

4. Golden State Valkyries, 3-2, +20

5. Los Angeles Sparks, 2-2, +4

6. Phoenix Mercury, 2-3, -45

7. Portland Fire, 0-4, -57

8. Seattle Storm, 0-6, -66







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 13, 2026

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