Sky Looking to Sweep Season Series against Fire in Second Straight Matchup

Published on June 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







After defeating the Portland Fire in the first of two matchups in a dominant 101-78 victory, the Chicago Sky look to carry their momentum forward into Friday night's showdown against the same team at Wintrust Arena.

This matchup marks the third and final regular-season meeting between these two teams, wrapping up their head-to-head series for the 2026 season and giving the Sky the chance at the series sweep.

The Sky have taken care of business handily in both previous contests against Portland, starting with a 98-83 road victory in Portland back in May, in the season opener. Most recently, Chicago put together a total team effort Wednesday night, dismantling the Fire by 23 points. Seven different Chicago players scored in double figures during that blowout victory, showcasing the Sky's depth.

Handling the Fire's center Megan Gustafson will be essential in a third straight win against Portland. In Wednesday's matchup, Gustafson spearheaded Portland's offense, dropping 17 points while shooting 50% from the field. To secure a series sweep, Chicago's bigs must push Gustafson off her spots and limit her productivity. All-Star candidate Kamilla Cardoso and forward Azurá Stevens both paired for productive games on Wednesday, combining for 24 points and 19 rebounds. While Gustafson brings a strong interior presence, the Fire also rank in the top six in the league in three-pointers made and attempted. Closing out on the perimeter to generate stops will speed up the tempo for a Sky team that ranks second in the WNBA in pace of play.

The Sky's second unit was pivotal Wednesday, outscoring the Fire's bench 38-21. The pine was fueled by Jacy Sheldon's 14 points and developmental rookie Aicha Coulibaly's career-high 10 points. Natasha Cloud brought the energy and was a plus-26, which was team high. Chicago's bench may yet again be the deciding factor in order for the Sky to stack on Wednesday's win.

Diggins orchestrated the offense with high efficiency, carving up the Fire's defense for 15 points and six assists in just 25 minutes. Cardoso took care of the frontcourt, dominating the glass and the paint to finish with 13 points and eight boards. Both players will look to replicate and build on that production on Friday to bolster their All-Star bids and secure the season sweep.

The third and final matchup between the two teams this season takes place at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Wintrust Arena as the Sky look for a win and some momentum before playing the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday inside United Center."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.