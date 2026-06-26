Sparks Make Lone Regular Season Visit to Indy on Saturday
Published on June 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
The Fever will wrap up a three-game homestand on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Sparks. This will be the Sparks' lone visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season. Indiana won 87-78 in Los Angeles on May 13. The two teams will meet once more in L.A. on July 8.
Both teams will be without star players on Saturday due to injuries.
Fever All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark exited in the third quarter of Wednesday's loss due to a back injury and head coach Stephanie White said at Friday's media availability that Clark will not play Saturday. Indiana does not play again until July 5, so Clark - who currently ranks fifth in the WNBA in scoring (21.2 points per game) and second in assists (8.2 per game) - will have a long break to rest and recover.
Veteran guard Ty Harris is expected to start in Clark's absence, while rookie Raven Johnson will also see increased minutes. All-Star shooting guard Kelsey Mitchell, who ranks third in the league in scoring at 21.4 points per game, could also take on more of a playmaking role.
The Sparks, meanwhile, will be without their star scorer. All-Star guard Kelsey Plum will miss at least four weeks with a left lower leg injury. Plum is the league's second-leading scorer, averaging 23.9 points per game. Los Angeles is also without second-year forward Cameron Brink (9.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game) due to an ankle injury.
Without Plum, the Sparks will rely more heavily on their frontcourt pairing of Nneka Ogwumike (16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game) and Dearica Hamby (14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds).
Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks Saturday, June 27, 2026 Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 8:00 p.m. ET
BROADCAST INFO
TV: CBS/Paramount+ Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)
PROBABLE STARTERS
Indiana Fever (10-8)
Guard - Ty Harris Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston
Los Angeles Sparks (8-9)
Guard - Erica Wheeler Guard - Ariel Atkins Forward - Rae Burrell Forward - Nneka Ogwumike Center - Dearica Hamby
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