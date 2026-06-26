Liberty Can't Make up Early Deficit at Seattle

Published on June 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







SEATTLE - The New York Liberty (12-7) dropped a road matchup to the Seattle Storm (4-15), 99-88.

Jonquel Jones led the Liberty with a season-high 26 points on 58.8 percent (10-for-17) shooting from the field while knocking down three 3-pointers. Jones added eight rebounds, one steal and a block as she tied Sue Wicks for third on the Liberty's all-time blocks list with 155.

Leonie Fiebich matched her season high with 19 points on 50 percent (6-for-12) shooting from the field and 50 percent (3-for-6) from deep. Fiebich has made at least three 3-pointers in four consecutive games, the longest streak of her career, and matched her career high for points in a four-game span with 63. Fiebich added two rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.

Sabrina Ionescu finished with 14 points, five assists and a pair of rebounds. Ionescu also recorded a steal to pass Essence Carson (183) for ninth on the Liberty's all-time steals list. Pauline Astier matched Ionescu with a team-high five assists and set a career high with three steals. Astier is one of three rookies this season to post five assists, three steals and no more than two turnovers.

Marine Johannès knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to extend her streak of games with at least one made 3-pointer to 13 consecutive games, the longest streak of her career and tied for the fourth-longest streak in the WNBA this season. Han Xu scored eight points off the bench and Raquel Carrera chipped in with seven points and five rebounds. Carrera is one of two rookie reserves this season to record at least seven points and five rebounds while shooting at least 75 percent from the field in a single game.

After the Storm went on a 19-7 run from 7:38 to 3:32 in the first, the Liberty responded with a 9-0 run and trailed 28-24 after the opening quarter. Nine of New York's 10 field goals in the first came off assists. New York shot 60 percent (6-for-10) from inside the arc in the second quarter but trailed 48-40 at the break.

Seattle controlled the third quarter and led 72-60 entering the final frame. After the Storm went on a 9-0 run from 7:50 to 6:45 in the fourth, New York responded and cut the deficit to single digits with under four minutes remaining. Despite nine fourth-quarter points by Ionescu, Seattle held on for a 99-88 win. The Liberty forced 16 Storm turnovers and outscored Seattle 23-7 in bench points, marking the lowest bench scoring total by a Liberty opponent this season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 26, 2026

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