Chelsea Gray Surpasses 2,000 Career Assists as Las Vegas Clips Dallas 99-84

Published on June 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - On a night when Chelsea Gray dished out her 2,000th career assist, the Las Vegas Aces (13-5) downed the Dallas Wings (11-7) 99-84 on Thursday. In front of a 56th consecutive sellout at Michelob ULTRA Arena, A'ja Wilson topped all scorers with 32 points and added 9 rebounds; Jackie Young finished with 20 points, 9 caroms and 6 dimes; Cheyenne Parker-Tyus scored 13 points; Gray scored 12 and passed out a game-high 9 assists; and Kierstan Bell chipped in a season-high 10 points. Additionally, NaLyssa Smith hauled in a team-high 11 boards.

Paige Bueckers led Dallas with 25 points and Jessica Shepard posted a 22-point, 14-rebound double-double.

Team 1 2 3 4 Final

LVA 28 21 22 28 99

DAL 17 22 24 21 84

1st Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 28, Dallas 17)

After a 2 from Dallas started things off, the Aces strung together a 15-2 run for a 15-4 upper hand and never again trailed. The Wings clipped it to 7 points, 18-11, with less than 2 minutes left. However, a 7-2 run by Young put the Aces up 25-13 and Las Vegas held a double-digit lead through the end of the quarter. The Aces made 56.2% of their attempts overall and 4 of 8 from distance, while Dallas shot 46.7% overall and just 1 of 5 behind the arc. Wilson and Young paced the Aces with 8 and 7 points and Bueckers had 8 for Dallas.

2nd Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 49, Dallas 39)

The Aces extended their lead to 15, 35-20, in less than 2 minutes. Dallas reeled it back to 39-28, but with under 4 minutes to play, the Aces lead was up to 45-28, its largest of the half. However, Las Vegas missed its final 4 field goal attempts, while Dallas scored 8 straight in an 11-2 run to draw within 8 with 15.1 seconds remaining. Wilson swished in a pair from the line to bring the half to a close and give the Aces a 10-point halftime lead. Las Vegas netted 46.7% of their shots overall and 1 of 2 from 3 while Dallas upped its shooting to 52.9% from the field but was held to just 1 of 4 from deep. Wilson scored 8 and Shepard had a high of 11.

3rd Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 71, Dallas 63)

Dallas chipped away at the lead and cut it down to 4, 53-49. However, the Aces would not allow the Wings to cross the Rubicon and with a minute and a half left in the stanza, were up 69-59. Dallas scored the next 4 points, then with 24.5 seconds on the clock, Gray fed Bell inside for her 2,000th career assist. Las Vegas made 43.8% overall and 1 of 5 from 3-point; Dallas shot 42.9% and missed all 6 from deep. Wilson scored a high of 10 points and Aziaha James checked in for 8 for Dallas.

4th Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 99, Dallas 84)

Gray scored 22 seconds into the final frame and the Aces' lead never again dropped below double digits. The Aces scorched the nets for 69.2% shooting from the floor and 2 of 3 from 3-point, while Dallas equaled its second-quarter shooting, 9 of 17, but again made zero 3-pointers for a combined of 0 of 12 in the second half. Young scored 7 for the Aces and Bueckers led everyone with 8.

KEY STATS

The Aces defense held Dallas to its lowest 3-point shooting of the season and fewest made 3s; the Wings twice made a previous low of 4 and one of those games shot 4 of 26 for a then-low 15.4% from 3.

Las Vegas attempted a season-high 33 free throws tonight, and made 27 (.818).

Tonight marked the fewest rebounds on the season for Dallas.

Dallas held the lead for 48 seconds at the beginning of the game.

The win avoided a season sweep by Dallas, which took the series 1-2.

FGM-A PCT 3PM-A PCT FTM-A PCT OFF DEF REB AT PF ST TO BK

LVA 32-60 . 533 8- 18 . 444 27-33 .818 7 28 35 20 20 5 15 2

DAL 34 - 70 .486 2- 21 .095 14-16 . 875 3 21 24 18 25 7 12 2

Points scored .... In the Paint 2nd Chance Fast Break Off TOs Bench

LVA 40 10 16 20 31

DAL 52 7 8 14 18

GAME NOTES

In reaching the 2,000-assist mark, Gray became the fourth player in WNBA history with at least 4,500 points and 2,000 assists, and tied Lindsay Whalen as the second-fastest to the combined milestone (387 games). Sue Bird (367) and Diana Taurasi (467) are the other two to achieve the feat.

Young made 10 of 10 from the line, marking the 4th game in her career that she's been perfect when attempting at least 10 free throws.

Tonight marked Wilson's 42 nd career 30-point game, which ranks No. 2 all-time behind Diana Taurasi's 54; it also was her 175th career 20-point game, which ranks No. 3 behind Tina Charles (190) and Diana Taurasi (259).

Wilson has now scored in double figures in a league-leading 42 consecutive games.

Loyd's 2 made 3s moved her into a tie for 10th place with Jennifer Azzi (128) on the all-time franchise list for 3-pointers ; No. 9 is Shameka Christon (129).

Gray has now played in 196 games in an Aces jersey, which broke a tie with Kayla McBride ; she now sits alone at No. 10 for most games played in franchise history.

UP NEXT:

Las Vegas hits the road for its first clash of 2026 against the Chicago Sky (4-12) on Sunday, June 28, at United Center. The game will tip at 1 p.m. PT and will be broadcast nationally on CBS. The Aces will play the Sky twice more, once at home for the 'Heroes of the House' game on July 3 at T-Mobile Arena, and once away at Wintrust Arena on Aug. 1.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 26, 2026

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