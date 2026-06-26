Sky Legend Courtney Vandersloot Ready for 2026 Debut

Published on June 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The steady, rhythmic squeak of sneakers on hardwood is a constant, incessant and easy-to-overlook sound in basketball. But for Courtney Vandersloot, that sound took on a completely different meaning over the last 12 months. For the better part of a year, those sounds did not belong to her.

Instead, Vandersloot's year was mostly defined by the hum of physical therapy sessions, the heavy resistance of exercise bands, and the long process and progression of rebuilding a right knee.

At age 37, Vandersloot has nothing left to prove to anyone. She has two WNBA championships to her name, two championships which will forever be historically remembered as the first for the two teams she won them with. She's a five-time All-Star, ranks second in league history in all-time assists and is the Sky's all-time leading scorer.

But Vandersloot isn't satisfied. Despite a challenging year of rehabilitation, she is on the precipice of her 2026 season debut, ready to lead a franchise she's grown with through it all. Vandersloot is ready to run through a wall for Sky fans, the organization itself and her teammates.

"First, I'm excited to be back and play in front of the fans in Wintrust," Vandersloot said to Sky.com. "I can't wait for the environment. I've felt deprived of it and have been missing that feeling a lot. To me, there's no better feeling than playing in front of Chicago Sky fans, so I'm really looking forward to it. I hope they'll be there in full throttle, and I'm really excited."

Vandersloot originally made her homecoming with the Sky last season, signing back to the franchise after spending two years with New York. Her season abruptly ended on June 7, 2025 due to a heartbreaking ACL tear. She made the most of the seven games she played last year, officially becoming the team's all-time leader in field goals and points during that stretch, but the Sky thoroughly felt the loss of her on-court ability.

In the face of a long journey back, Vandersloot never felt that she was alone in her recovery process.

"I wouldn't be suiting up if it wasn't for everyone," Vandersloot told Sky.com, crediting her support network within the Sky organization. "That starts with the front office, their support and their willingness to let me take my time, but also push me. The medical staff has been absolutely amazing, Jess [Cohen] was the leader of this whole thing but she had a lot of support with Kendyl [Miller] and Calin [Butterfield] came in about halfway through and they just made sure I am where I am right now.

"It wasn't just their expertise, but their unwavering support on a daily basis. Rehab is hard and every day is different, but they came in with a smiling face, which made it easier to push and get through. We all had the same goal, and that's to be where I am."

The aforementioned Cohen, Miller and Butterfield - all of whom comprise the Sky's world-class support staff - were pivotal in making Vandersloot's return easy. Vandersloot told Sky.com that the outpouring of support from her wife, Sky legend Allie Quigley, and her family made the way back that much better.

Additionally, Vandersloot expressed gratitude toward Sky owner Michael Alter, general manager Jeff Pagliocca and head coach Tyler Marsh to members of the media on Friday morning. She said their signing her and full belief in her recovery timeline meant everything to her.

Despite the injury cutting her 2025 campaign short, the Sky's front office made it clear that Vandersloot remained central to their long-term vision. This past offseason, the franchise re-signed their legendary playmaker in free agency. It was a mutual show of appreciation.

Under the leadership of second-year coach Tyler Marsh, the Sky underwent a massive roster overhaul. While the frontcourt is still defined by third-year standout Kamilla Cardoso, the perimeter has been infused with dynamic rookie scoring options like Sydney Taylor and Gabriela Jaquez.

The most intriguing tactical development comes in the backcourt. During Vandersloot's absence, the Sky acquired seven-time All-Star Skylar Diggins and WNBA champion Natasha Cloud to help shoulder the playmaking load. Vandersloot sees the loaded backcourt as an opportunity to torment opposing defenses. She is eager to transition from a supportive sidelined teammate into an active on-court facilitator.

"I think just being able to compete with them," Vandersloot told Sky.com about getting to suit up alongside two of the other all-time assist leaders. "I see how every single night they lay it on the line for this team. I see the preparation and everything they put into it, and I just want to be out there to actually support them rather than just cheer for them. I think we will have each other's backs. Obviously there is a lot of respect between us because we have played against each other for a long time ... I can't wait to be back and have each other's backs and go to war together."

Marsh's offense relies heavily on spacing, quick decision-making and exploiting mismatches. Adding a healthy Vandersloot to a rotation that already features Diggins and Cloud makes Chicago's scheme that much more dangerous.

Vandersloot's return comes at a pivotal moment for a young, transitioning Sky squad trying to find its footing in a hyper-competitive league. Beyond the records, championships, stats and signature steadying midrange jumpers, Vandersloot provides an intangible value that cannot be replicated: legacy and leadership.

For Vandersloot, the long journey of ice packs, physical therapy tables and workouts is finally drawing to a close. As she prepares to take the floor at Wintrust Arena for the first time in over a year, the gravity of the milestone is not lost on her.

"I've been building this up in my head basically since surgery, a year ago," Vandersloot said of her return. "I don't even think I can put it into words, to be honest. It will be a really surreal feeling, but more than anything, I'll just feel grateful and excited that I'm able to play basketball again."







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