Indiana Fever Fall to Phoenix Mercury

Published on June 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (10-8) suffered a two-point, 111-109 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

With both Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell putting up double-digit figures, the Fever outscored the Mercury 35-29 to earn a six-point lead in the first quarter. Aided by Aliyah Boston's eight points in the second quarter, Indiana maintained their lead, entering the second half up 55-53.

Mitchell continued to command the floor, scoring 11 points in the third quarter and giving the Fever a three-point advantage heading into the final 10 minutes. However, the Mercury took the lead in the fourth quarter and despite pulling within one point, the Fever were unable to overcome the late deficit.

Indiana Fever Notes:

The Fever's 35 points scored in the first quarter are tied for the fifth-most points scored in a single quarter in franchise history. The team has scored 35 points in a single quarter three times in the last two seasons against Phoenix, including team's most recent game on June 22, 2026, a come-from-behind win over the Mercury.

Aliyah Boston's second rebound at 5:19 in the first quarter moved her into second all-time in Fever franchise history for most rebounds made, past Erlana Larkins (1,190). Boston's nine rebounds on the night give her 1,198 total throughout her 141 games played, behind only Tamika Catchings who has 3,316 rebounds in 457 games.

Scoring 19 points, Caitlin Clark moved into 12th all-time for scoring in Fever franchise history with 1,343 career points, moving past NaLyssa Smith (1,334).

Kelsey Michell's seven-made three pointers are tied for the second most in a single game in franchise history, a feat she has accomplished four other times, along with Caitlin Clark three times and both Katie Douglas and Erica Wheeler once.

Myisha Hines-Allen scored a season high 13 points, surpassing her previous high of nine set on June 6, 2026 against the Atlanta Dream.

Scoring 30 points, Mitchell recorded her 13th career 30+ scoring game, tying Lisa Leslie and Seimone Augustus for the 15th most of such games in WNBA history.

Rookie Raven Johnson recorded a career high seven assists, surpassing her previous high of four from June 6, 2026 against the New York Liberty.

Caitlin Clark exited Wednesday at the 5:15 mark of the third quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a back injury.







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