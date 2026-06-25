Mitchell Drops 30, Fever Defense Falters in Loss to Mercury

Published on June 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Kelsey Mitchell's 30 points and six assists in Wednesday's matchup was historic. The Fever fell to the Mercury, 111-109, but Mitchell and the Fever battled until the final buzzer.

Just one player has recorded more games with seven or more made 3-pointers than Mitchell - Diana Taurasi recorded 16 such games in her 20-year career. Mitchell knocked down seven of her nine attempts from deep on Wednesday, marking the seventh such game in her career. That mark ties her with Las Vegas' Jewell Loyd for second in WNBA history behind Taurasi.

Mitchell's 30 points on Wednesday marks her second 30-point performance of the season, and her fifth game scoring 25 points or more.

Mitchell was top-nine in the WNBA's most recent fan voting returns for the upcoming All-Star game. Should she earn another All-Star selection, it would be her fourth consecutive selection.

Along with her hot shooting night, Mitchell recorded a season-high six assists. After Caitlin Clark exited the game early with a back injury, Mitchell shouldered the playmaking load down the stretch.

"I want everybody to eat around me," Mitchell said postgame. "...I just think that's how we're gonna be our best selves."

Indiana's offense was outstanding - the Fever scored 109 points on 59 percent shooting, including 48 percent shooting from deep. It was their third highest-scoring game of the season despite the loss. The defensive side of the ball is where the Fever faltered.

Phoenix recorded 111 points and shot 59 percent from the field in Wednesday's game - 34 more points than the Fever allowed the Mercury to score on Monday.

"I think we can get better. We have to get better," Myisha Hines-Allen said. "We're capable of doing it. We have everyone in the locker room that can defend, so we've just got to take accountability."

Indiana allowed Phoenix to score 29 points in three of four quarters on Wednesday after limiting the Mercury to 77 points on Monday. The Mercury shot 33 free throws - a number that coach Stephanie White notes frequently.

"It's discipline," White said. "I thought Phoenix, in that fourth quarter, did a really good job of just attacking downhill and coming straight at us...We've got to be more disciplined in those situations."

The Fever's loss in their much-anticipated rematch with the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday brought Indiana's season record to 10-8, and an even 1-1 in their regular season series with Phoenix. The two teams are slated to meet for a third and final time in Phoenix on July 9.

Indiana looks ahead to Saturday when the Fever return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host the Los Angeles Sparks in the final game of their three-game homestand at 8:00 PM ET.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2026

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