Fever Defensive Lapses Spoil Late Rally in Loss to Dream
Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
Thursday's matchup was Indiana's second meeting with Atlanta after the Fever won the first in early June, 83-71, behind Kelsey Mitchell's game-high 25 points. Defense was the driving force for the Fever in that initial matchup, as Indiana limited a powerful Dream offense to just 71 points.
It remains the Fever's best defensive performance through their first 15 games.
Indiana's defense was trending upward entering Thursday's matchup - they owned a top-5 defensive rating in the WNBA ahead of Thursday's game - as the Fever emphasized intensity on that side of the ball.
The recent intensity didn't pour into Thursday's game, however. Atlanta recorded 58 points in the opening half and took a nine-point lead into halftime. The Dream shot better than 53 percent from the field and recorded 60 points in the paint.
The lead reached double digits for the first time midway through the third quarter, when Atlanta pushed the gap to 71-61 following a deep 3-pointer from Tehina Paopao. Atlanta continued its run down the stretch of the third quarter, leading by as many as 13 points before the buzzer.
The Fever trailed 87-78 heading into the final 10 minutes of play.
A switch flipped as Indiana took the court for the final frame. The urgency spiked, and the Fever were ready to battle out the remaining quarter.
Makayla Timpson stole the ball and Aliyah Boston blocked a shot on back-to-back defensive possessions as the Fever ignited a run to open the fourth quarter.
Mitchell's 700th career 3-pointer dropped into the bucket to bring Indiana within two points of the lead before the Fever regained possession on another defensive stop, and Ty Harris hit Sophie Cunningham in stride for the game-tying layup. Cunningham's layup capped a 9-0 run by the Fever to knot the game at 93 with just over five minutes to play.
"Teams are going to go on runs," White said. "We're going to have situations where we need everybody to step up, and we did.
"I thought that group really dug in on the defensive end of the floor, got stops, we rebounded it well, and we moved it on offense. You know, we made it a little bit more difficult because the ball got side to side, we got some higher quality looks and knocked them down."
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