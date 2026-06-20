Mystics Snap Liberty's Streak in Thrilling 86-83 Showdown

Published on June 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The Liberty (11-5) fell in a tight 86-83 contest to the Mystics (7-7), ending New York's franchise-record 10-game winning streak against Washington.

Leonie Fiebich led the Liberty with a season-high 19 points, shooting 66.7 percent (6-for-9) from the field and 60 percent (3-for-5) from deep while adding two rebounds, two assists and a steal. This marked Fiebich's 11th game with at least three made 3-pointers while shooting 50 percent or better from deep, tying Becky Hammon for the fifth-most such games by a Liberty player within the first three seasons of a career in franchise history.

Breanna Stewart added a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds while dishing out a season-high six assists and recording a pair of blocks. Stewart has now posted at least 14 points, six rebounds and three stocks (steals + blocks) in six consecutive games, breaking her own franchise record for the longest such streak by a Liberty player. She also passed Leilani Mitchell (186) for the seventh-most steals in franchise history and scored her 300th point of the season to become the second player in the WNBA with at least 300 points and 20 blocks in 2026. Stewart recorded seven rebounds and five assists in the first half alone to become the second player this season to record seven rebounds and five assists in a half. This marked Stewart's seventh game of at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a Liberty uniform, with no other player in franchise history recording such a stat line in a game more than once.

Jonquel Jones posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds with a block, as New York became the first team with multiple players to reach five double-doubles each in 2026. The Liberty have recorded a 37-2 record in regular-season games where Jones recorded a double-double during her tenure with New York. Stewart and Jones each posted a double-double for the 10th time as teammates, the most by any duo in Liberty history and tied for the second-most by any pair of teammates in WNBA history.

Satou Sabally paced the Liberty's reserves with 13 points on 50 percent (3-for-6) shooting from long range while connecting on her 750th career field goal. Han Xu chipped in eight points on 66.7 percent (2-for-3) shooting from deep with a pair of blocks off the bench. Han has recorded five blocks in her last two games to set her career high for rejections in a two-game span. Rebekah Gardner scored her 250th point in a Liberty uniform.

The Liberty shot 60 percent (9-for-15) from the field and 50 percent (4-for-8) from beyond the arc in the first quarter to finish the period tied at 23. New York held the Mystics without a single made 3-pointer in the second quarter while outscoring Washington 20-16 in the second and scoring eight points off seven Mystics turnovers in the quarter. The Liberty shot 51.6 percent (16-for-31) from the field before the break and finished the first half with a 43-39 lead. Han and Sabally led the Liberty at halftime with each scoring eight points off the bench before the break.

Washington went on an 8-0 run from 5:38 to 3:54 in the third quarter to enter the fourth with a 63-61 advantage. The Liberty used a 16-5 run from 8:49 to 4:01 in the fourth to regain the lead, fueled by Fiebich's 16-point second half on 83.3 percent (5-for-6) shooting from the field. Sabally knocked down a pair of free throws to tie the game at 83 with 49 seconds remaining in the fourth, but the Mystics held on for an 86-83 victory and New York's first loss since May 25. The Liberty outscored the Mystics 11-4 in second-chance points and held Washington to 22.2 percent (4-for-18) shooting from beyond the arc.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2026

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