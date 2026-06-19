Indiana Fever Fall to Atlanta Dream

Published on June 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (9-6) dropped a 108-101 result to the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday night. Indiana will turn around and face Atlanta at their home on Saturday, with tip-off from State Farm Arena set for 1 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on ABC.

Led by Caitlin Clark's seven points, the Fever took a 29-24 lead over the Dream in the first quarter with seven different players contributing baskets. Atlanta obtained a nine-point advantage in the second quarter, outscoring Indiana 34-20 despite Clark putting up another 10 points.

Although Clark scored nine points and Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston earned eight apiece, the Dream kept their nine-point lead over the Fever, going into the final quarter 87-78. With a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter, the Fever tied the game 93-93 but were unable to close out the remainder of the game, suffering the seven-point loss.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Clark recorded her 15th career 25+ scoring game, the fourth most in Indiana Fever history and one away from tying Katie Douglas (16) in third place.

Both Boston and Clark earned their 32nd 20+ point game, jointly tied for the fourth most in Indiana Fever history. The game marked the 10th time both Boston and Clark have scored at least 20 points on the same night.

Additionally, the trio of Boston, Clark and Mitchell each scored at least 20 points in the same game for the sixth time all-time and for the second time this season, first occurring this year in the season opener on May 9 against the Dallas Wings

Mitchell finished the night with 25 points, giving her 5,130 across her career, passing Swin Cash (5,119) for the 27th most points in WNBA history.

At 5:52 in the fourth quarter, Mitchell scored her third three pointer of the night, marking her 700th career three-pointer made, becoming only the eighth player in WNBA history to do so, and just the second active player to reach said accomplishment, joining Kayla McBride. Mitchell is the first Indiana Fever player to record 700 three pointers.

Indiana recorded their fifth 100+ scoring game of the season, setting a new franchise record for most 100+ point games in a single season, surpassing the previous high of four set in 2025.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.