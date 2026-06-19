Toronto Tempo Injury Update

Published on June 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







Kiki Rice suffered a grade 3 ankle sprain on June 3. Brittney Sykes suffered a plantar fascia injury on June 16. Both athletes will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks and are expected to make a full recovery and return in 2026.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2026

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