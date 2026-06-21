Sky Narrowly Lose to Dallas Wings on the Road, 93-92

Published on June 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Sky were edged out by the Dallas Wings during the final seconds of the fourth quarter, ending the Saturday, June 20 hard-fought affair with a one-point loss, 93-92.

Chicago entered the game aggressively, establishing success early on in the paint. Dallas was outscored within the interior 28-6 in the beginning half and 48-38 overall.

Much of this inside dominance can be accredited to Kamilla Cardoso, who continued her All-Star worthy campaign through tonight's performance. Cardoso poured in a new season-high 26 points, marking her third 20+ point game this season, while also snaring nine rebounds and shooting 76.9% (10 of 13) from the field. She finished the game one point shy of tying her career high in scoring.

"[Dallas] had no answer for her," teammate Azurá Stevens said.

The Sky relied on the boards on Saturday, out-rebounding the Wings 43-35. The Sky were also sharp defensively for the first half, notching six steals in the period.

They continued to play well on both sides of the ball as the second half rolled in, as All-Rookie contender Sydney Taylor recorded 16 of her 18 points in the second half. Within the past three games, Taylor is averaging 24 points and shooting 60% from the field.

Seven-time All-Star Skylar Diggins tallied a season-high three steals to go along with 14 points and six assists, helping lead Chicago on a 19-7 run in the first quarter and a 21-8 run in the third. Azurá Stevens rounded out the box score with a season-best two steals to go along with eight points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Veteran Natasha Cloud reached her 3,000th career point in Saturday's game, ending with 10 points total, six rebounds and six assists.

Led by forward Jessica Shepard, the Dallas Wings had four players reach double figures.

"You can't lose the edge and the fight and the resilience that makes us who we are," head coach Tyler Marsh said.

The Sky continue their road trip northeast to face off against the Connecticut Sun in Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday, June 22. The game tips off at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast locally on The U.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 21, 2026

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