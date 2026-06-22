Postgame Notes: MIN vs WAS (6.21.26)

Published on June 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







WASHINGTON MYSTICS 84 (8-7) MINNESOTA LYNX 79 (13-4)

June 21, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Natasha Howard totaled 20 points on 9-of-15 (60.0%) shooting from the floor, also grabbing six boards, dishing out two assists and recording five steals in tonight's contest, marking her sixth 20+ point/5+ rebound game of the season (120th career).

Howard's five steals tonight mark a season-high, and the sixth game of her career with five or more steals. Howard's performance tonight also marks her first 20+ point/5+ steal game of the season (third career) and her first such performance since Aug. 8, 2019.

Olivia Miles scored a game-high 22 points on 9-of-18 (50.0%) shooting from the floor, a perfect 3-of-3 from the free throw line also, also adding six assists and five boards in tonight's game, marking her second 20+ point/5+ assist/5+ rebound game of the season.

Courtney Williams scored 13 points, along with four rebounds, three assists and two steals, marking her seventh 10+ point/2+ steal game of the season (63rd career).

Team Notes

Minnesota recorded 11 steals in tonight's game with four players recording two or more steals: Howard (5), Maya Caldwell (2), Nia Coffey (2) and Williams (2).

The Lynx posted seven blocks in tonight's game, marking the second 10+ steal/7+ block game of the season and the 27th such game in franchise history.

Minnesota shot 92.9% from the free throw line in tonight's game, marking the fifth game of the season the Lynx have shot 90% or better from the free throw line and the 119th such game in franchise history.







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