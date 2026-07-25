Dallas Wings Guard Azzi Fudd Wins 2026 WNBA 3-Point Contest

Published on July 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Chicago, IL - Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd became the first rookie in league history to win the State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest on Friday night at Chicago's Wintrust Arena. Fudd defeated the Portland Fire's Bridget Carleton 30-19 in the final round to become the first Wings player in franchise history to win the crown.

Fudd shot third in the first round behind the Seattle Storm's Natisha Hiedeman and Carleton, needing a score of 17 to avoid elimination after Hiedeman tallied 17 and Carleton 29. Fudd totaled 24 to hold second place after three shooters. She went on to outscore Golden State's Janelle Salaun (19), Toronto's Marina Mabrey (18) and Atlanta's Rhyne Howard (20) to advance.

The 5-11 guard made 20-of-26 shots in the final round, including eight of her last 10, to finish with 30 points and defeat Carleton and her 19-point tally. Fudd's 30-point final-round score is the second-highest score in a finale in WNBA 3-Point Contest history.

2026 Results

Pos. Player Team 1st Rnd Score 2nd Rnd Score

G Bridget Carleton Portland Fire 27 19

G Azzi Fudd Dallas Wings 24 30

G Natisha Hiedeman Seattle Storm 17

G Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream 20

G Marina Mabrey Toronto Tempo 18

G Janelle Salaün Golden State Valkyries 19

Year-by-Year Winners

1st Rnd. 2nd Rnd. Tiebreaker

Year Winner Team Score Score Rnd. Score

2026 Azzi Fudd Dallas Wings 24 30 --

2025 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 25 30 --

2024 Allisha Gray Atlanta Dream 23 22 --

2023 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 26 37 --

2022 Allie Quigley Chicago Sky 26 30 --

2021 Allie Quigley Chicago Sky 28 28 --

2019 Shekinna Stricklen Connecticut Sun 21 23 --

2018 Allie Quigley Chicago Sky 21 18 29

2017 Allie Quigley Chicago Sky 20 27 --

2010 Katie Douglas Indiana Fever 24 23 --

2009 Becky Hammon San Antonio Silver Stars 14 16 --

2007 Laurie Koehn Washington Mystics 23 25 --

2006 Dawn Staley Houston Comets 19 17 --

BEST SINGLE-ROUND SCORES

Pos Player Team Score Year Round

G Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 37 2023 Second (final) round

G Azzi Fudd Dallas Wings 30 2026 Second (final) round

G Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 30 2025 Second (final) round

G Allie Quigley Chicago Sky 30 2022 Second (final) round

G Allie Quigley Chicago Sky 29 2018 Tiebreaker round after Second (final) round

G Allie Quigley Chicago Sky 28 2022 Second (final) round

G Sami Whitcomb Seattle Storm 28 2022 First round

G Allie Quigley Chicago Sky 28 2022 First round







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 24, 2026

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