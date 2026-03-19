WNBA and WNBPA Align on Key Elements of a New CBA, Reach Agreement in Principle

Published on March 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert: "We have aligned on key elements of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement together. We still need to finalize a formal term sheet, but the progress made in these discussions marks a transformative step forward for players and the league. It underscores a shared commitment to the continued growth of the game. So, we'll share additional details as they become available.

"We're very proud to be leading women's sports. These players are amazing, and we're going to have an amazing 30th season tipping off in May."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 19, 2026

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