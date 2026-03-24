WNBA Board of Governors Ratifies Terms of New Collective Bargaining Agreement

Published on March 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA Board of Governors has unanimously ratified the terms for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the WNBA announced today. The seven-year agreement will begin with the 2026 season and run through 2032. The WNBA and Women's National Basketball Players Association will now work together to finalize the long-form agreement.

"This marks the beginning of a bold new era of the WNBA - one made possible by the passion and dedication of the players, team owners, fans, investors, partners and the entire WNBA family," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "We remain focused on building on the unprecedented momentum around the league and preparing for our milestone 30th season, tipping off in May."







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