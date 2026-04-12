Revolution Earn Second Straight Shutout Win with 1-0 Victory over D.C. United

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (3-3-0; 9 pts.) remain perfect at home to open the 2026 campaign, winning their third straight game at Gillette Stadium with a 1-0 victory over D.C. United (2-4-0; 6 pts) on Saturday night. Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf provided the winning goal for New England, assisted by Dor Turgeman and Will Sands, while goalkeeper Matt Turner made five saves en route to the team's second consecutive clean sheet.

D.C. United opened the match on the front foot, firing a shot from outside the 18-yard-box that ricocheted off the left post three minutes into the contest. New England responded with its first chance of the match in the 12th minute, as forward/winger Luca Langoni carried the ball centrally and curled a left-footed effort toward goal, forcing D.C. goalkeeper Sean Johnson to punch it clear.

With 10 minutes remaining in the opening stanza, the Revolution broke the deadlock as Yusuf tallied his second goal of the 2026 season. Revolution captain Carles Gil whipped a cross to the left side of the field, connecting with Sands. The left back chest-controlled the ball to Turgeman, who used the outside of his right foot to set up Yusuf for a one-touch finish. The Israeli international collected his second assist of the campaign, the third of his MLS career.

The visiting side tested New England's defensive line to start the second half. Off a set-piece opportunity in the 54th minute, D.C. United created a dangerous chance, lofting a ball into the box where defender Brayan Ceballos blocked Aaron Herrera's scissor-kick attempt. D.C. United nearly equalized once again off a corner, as the back-post service redirection went just wide.

New England regained momentum on a set-piece opportunity, as striker Griffin Yow crossed a ball into the box to find the head of Turgeman at the near post, but the shot was stopped by the outstretched arm of Johnson. Homegrown defender Peyton Miller, who entered the game as a 60th-minute substitute, nearly doubled the Revolution's lead in the 85th minute, but his shot rattled off the left side of the goal.

Turner kept the Revolution ahead with a crucial save in second-half stoppage time, making a kick save to keep the visitors off the scoresheet. The veteran shot-stopper recorded five saves in New England's second shutout of the season, improving his all-time record against D.C. United to 9-1-2 with four clean sheets.

The Revolution will now shift their attention to the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, kicking off their tournament run in the Round of 32 on Tuesday, April 14 against USL Championship side Rhode Island FC. The 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff from Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I. airs live on Paramount+ and 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2.

MATCH NOTES

With Saturday's victory, the Revolution take a 38-37-16 advantage in the all-time regular season series against D.C. United.

The Revolution are outscoring opponents 10-1 through their first three home matches this season.

New England's 12 goals through six games are tied for the second most in club history at this stage of a season.

The victory marks New England's first three-game home winning streak since 2023.

M Alhassan Yusuf tallied his second goal of the season to open the scoring.

F Dor Turgeman provided the assist on Yusuf's opening goal, his second helper of the campaign and the third of his MLS career.

D Will Sands was credited with a secondary assist on the opening tally, his first helper of the season and first in MLS since September 2024.

D Peyton Miller, a Homegrown Player from Unionville, Conn., recorded a team-high three shots in a 29-minute shift off the bench.

GK Matt Turner improved his career regular season record against D.C. United to 9-1-2 with a five-save shutout performance in Saturday's victory, his second straight clean sheet.

M Eric Klein came off the bench to log his season debut.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #6

New England Revolution 1 vs. D.C. United 0

April 11, 2026 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant Referee: Kyle Atkins

Assistant Referee: Jeffrey Swartzel

Fourth Official: Muhammad Hassan

Video Asst. Referee: Jorge Gonzalez

Assistant VAR: Craig Lowry

Weather: 51 degrees and sunny

Attendance: 15,454

Scoring Summary:

NE - Alhassan Yusuf 2 (Dor Turgeman 2, Will Sands 1) 35'

Misconduct Summary:

None.

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Will Sands, Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Ilay Feingold; Jackson Yueill (Peyton Miller 60', Eric Klein 90'+1), Brooklyn Raines, Carles Gil ©; Alhassan Yusuf, Luca Langoni (Griffin Yow 72'), Dor Turgeman

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian, Tanner Beason, Diego Fagundez, Andrew Farrell, Ethan Kohler, Marcos Zambrano

D.C. United: Sean Johnson; Keisuke Kurokawa, Lucas Bartlett © (Jacob Murrell 87'), Kye Rowles, Silvan Hefti; Joao Peglow, Brandon Servania (Gavin Turner 74'), Matti Peltola, Aaron Herrera; Jackson Hopkins (Caden Clark 87'), Gabriel Pirani (Louis Munteanu 60')

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono, Conner Antley, Hosei Kijima, Nikola Markovic, Jared Stroud







Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026

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