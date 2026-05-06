D.C. United Signs Former Portsmouth FC Midfielder Andre Dozzell

Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. D.C. United has signed English midfielder Andre Dozzell as a free agent, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black-and-Red has signed Dozzell to a two-year contract through 2027-2028 with an option for the club to extend for the 2028-2029 season. Dozzell will occupy an international roster spot.

"We are thrilled to be adding a central midfielder with Andre's quality and experience. Andre is a highly technical two-way player with great vision who does important work for his team for 90 minutes and we are excited he has chosen to join our family." said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations.

Across his professional career, Dozzell has made 202 appearances in the English Championship. Dozzell, 27, finished his second season with Portsmouth FC in the English Championship making 38 appearances across all competitions with two goals and one assist this past 2025-2026 season. The midfielder originally signed with Portsmouth on Aug. 5, 2024 from Queens Park Rangers and made his debut with the club a few days later on Aug. 10, 2024, in a 3-3 draw against Leeds United. Dozzell would score his first goal for Portsmouth on Feb. 15, 2025, in a 2-0 league win over Oxford United. In two seasons with Pompey, Dozzell made 79 appearances, scoring four goals and recording two assists across all competitions.

Prior to his time with Portsmouth, the English midfielder spent four seasons with Queens Park Rangers joining the club on July 1, 2021. Dozzell would make his debut for QPR six days later in a 1-1 draw against Millwall FC coming on as a 68th minute substitute. The midfielder would make 33 appearances recording one assist across all competitions in his first season, helping the club make the fourth round of both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. In January of 2024, Dozzell joined Birmingham City FC on a short loan, where he made 10 appearances and scored one goal across 637 minutes played. He would return to QPR on May 31, 2024, before leaving for Portsmouth in August. Over three seasons with QPR, Dozzell made 98 appearances, scoring two goals and recording three assists across all competitions.

The Ipswich native began his professional career with his boyhood club, Ipswich Town Academy, at the age of eight. Dozzell worked his way through the academy and was named the Academy Player of the Year for the 2015-2016 season. The following season, the midfielder signed with the first team at just 16-years-old and made his professional debut on April 16, 2016, scoring the equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday. Dozzell would spend five seasons with Ipswich Town where he made 93 appearances, scoring three goals and recording two assists. At the international level, he has represented the English youth national team since 2014 at the U-16, U-17, U-18, U-19, and U-20 levels. In July of 2017, Dozzell was part of England's U-19 team that won the 2017 UEFA European U-19 Championship defeating Portugal 2-1 in the final.

Andre Dozzell

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Ipswich, England

Country: England

Birthdate: May 2, 1999

Age: 27

Height: 5'7''

Weight: 154 lbs.

Status: International

Transaction: D.C. United has signed English midfielder Andre Dozzell as a free agent, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black-and-Red has signed Dozzell to a two-year contract through 2027-2028 with an option for the club to extend for the 2028-2029 season.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 6, 2026

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